World
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior PhotographyMass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior PhotographyMass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior PhotographyMass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior Photography+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures
Barcelona, Spain
  • Interactive Installation : Bestiario
  • Production And Financing : Xilonor, FINSA
  • Iaac Team : Mariano Gómez-Luque, Jesús Mora, David Andrés León, Miguel Nevado, Laia Pifarré, Jaume Cebolla, Kya Kerner, Alex Hadley, Bruno Ganem
  • Bauhaus Earth Team : Rosa Hanhausen, Philipp Misselwitz, Eero Puurunen, Ariel Bintang, Anton Gabriel Otto Hofstadt, Philipp Wienkämper
  • Bestiary Team : José Aguirre, Andrés Ortiz, Julián Jaramillo, Daniele Pezzatini.
  • Xilonor / Finsa Team : Jacinto Seguí, Francisco Roca, Álvaro López
  • Program : Instalación
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Almost a century after the construction of the German Pavilion designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich, IAAC and Bauhaus Earth propose to create a dialogue between the past and the future of wood and an exhibition that explores the use of biogenic materials for architecture. The pavilion is also the host of the biennial European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards, attesting to the role and influence of the Fundació Mies van der Rohe in the current architectural discourse.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Adhering to the architectural language of the pavilion, this new installation creates a dialogue between the most advanced materials of the 20th century and the 21st century. Through a series of elements made of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels from local forests, this installation demonstrates the structural capabilities of this new materiality and its suitability for constructing more sustainable buildings with a much lower environmental impact. All the pieces that make up this installation have been produced by Xilonor, the most advanced Galician CLT company in Spain, part of the FINSA group.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula

The design of the installation reflects the formal grid of the original pavilion, creating an alternative narrative and a different way of experiencing the site with new pathways and view corridors. Throughout the tour, visitors will be able to see different uses and representations of wood and modern building technology.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Image 12 of 19
Plan

The entrance to the space inverts the traditional circulation, offering the opportunity to first pass through the trees in the garden behind the pavilion. An elevated walkway leads to a cantilevered platform that offers unprecedented views of the Barcelona pavilion. This platform gives access to an auditorium where small meetings and talks will be held.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula

A 12 x 2.5-meter industrialized wood panel has been installed in the pavilion’s pond, illustrating the process used in the 19th century to transport the material directly from the forest to the factory via the river. On this panel, flamenco dancer José Manuel Álvarez will give a performance on the evening of October 4.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Image 16 of 19
Diagram 03
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Image 14 of 19
Diagram 01
Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Adrià Goula

Inside, the pavilion’s luxurious onyx central wall is reinterpreted with new textures created from a CLT panel composed of multiple wood species. Illustrating the original geometry of the marble, the panel is subjected to a new digital milling process to create a warm and lush three-dimensional topography capable of revealing the various layers that compose it. Finally, the exhibition accompanying the space will also review and analyze the different stages of the wood construction cycle through a model diorama, from the place where the trees used to produce the pavilion are harvested, to the extraction, processing, and assembly, through the replanting process that represents the regeneration and sustainable use of the material, approaching the issue from a radically transparent perspective.

Mass is More Installation / Arquitectura Avanzada de Cataluña (IAAC) + Bauhaus Earth - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Barcelona, Province of Barcelona, Spain

