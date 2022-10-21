Brick Visual: A Decade of Architectural Visualization and Communications

Save this picture! HPP Architekten - Essen Innovation Campus . Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

Architectural projects have been growing in complexity at an exponential pace while delivery times have shortened. In response to these demands, specialized visualization studios have become essential to architects and firms with high demands and tight deadlines. Brick Visual, the Budapest-based high-end visualization studio, reflects on its 10 years in the industry and the current state of architectural visualization.

Brick Visual was founded in 2012 by a few ambitious young professionals whose dream was to create visuals for the most reputed architecture firms around the globe. From a small downtown apartment in Budapest, the handful of visualizers worked to address the needs of its clients while building a culture of innovation and artistic excellence. Since then, the small Hungarian collective transitioned into an international team of nearly 100 experts, who are based in their loft headquarters in Budapest, and satellite offices in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and Verona, Italy.

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid Architects - Conceptual Bridge Project. Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

Over the years, Brick has worked with world-renowned architecture studios, designers and developers. Apart from providing them with high-end visualizations that rest on solid conceptual foundations, the studio helps relay the visions of its partners through a comprehensive set of design communication services.

“Our true expertise lies not in producing ‘renderings’ but in identifying the more abstract qualities of the architectural design and translating them into engaging visuals. The most successful projects are born out of collaborations where we are empowered to bring out the best aspects of the design. We are grateful for all our clients who acknowledge the added value of this service and hope to continue supporting their ideas with our expanded 3D production services in the future.” – remarks András Káldos, Co-founder and CEO of Brick.

Save this picture! Anttinen Oiva Architects - Lagmansgården School. Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

Save this picture! Dam & Partners Architecten - Retreat & Coaching Center. Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

In meeting the new challenges of contemporary architecture and ensuring that the quality of its services remains consistent throughout the years, Brick has put an all-encompassing business strategy in place. This covers all areas of the business activity, including human resources, commercial strategy, service controlling, capacity planning, project management and IT infrastructure. To optimize its 3D visualization workflows in-house, the company invested in the development of the Pulze software family which has since become a widely used set of pipeline tools in the archviz industry.

One of the studio’s achievements has been building and maintaining a world-class artist community under its roof. Brick’s 3D artists, who are recognized as the utmost value of the studio, are not only celebrated for their talents and array of soft skills but for the passion and commitment they show through their work. Continuous skill development and peer-to-peer mentoring have become cornerstones of the company culture. These core ideals inspired the formation of Brick Academy, the studio’s educational brand that provides 3D artists with the know-how they need to succeed in the archviz market.

Save this picture! REAL New York - Commercial space at 557-559 Hudson Street. Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

Seeing that the demand for more complex design communication services, such as audiovisual content in motion, will continue to grow, Brick has set a new strategic direction regarding its portfolio of services. The studio further expands its technological solutions and capacities to create complex and high-end animations, motion images, and other interactive and VR content. This positioning is reflected in the studio’s new website which highlights a selection of commissioned animations.

Save this picture! The headquarters of Brick. Image Courtesy of Brick Visual

See how Brick can elevate your design idea by requesting a proposal.