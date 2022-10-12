ONE@Tokyo Hotel / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 18

Owner : Sky Hospitality GK

Hotel Operator : Agora Hospitality Co., Ltd.

City : Sumida City

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. ONE@Tokyo is the 4th Alliance Hotel in Tokyo, is very conveniently located both for leisure and business travelers, a three-minute walk from the Oshiage Station, the area of which is famous for the Tokyo Sky Tree, and blends a tourist town with nature while preserving the atmosphere of a traditional downtown area.

To recall the image of the past, world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma supervised both interior and exterior designs and blended traditional wood framing with an industrial image, creating a contrast that is appropriate for the area. The hotel is a contemporary hotel where we offer a next-generation comfortable stay a unique, flexible, and efficient hotel style. We will continue to grow and broaden our business field and further develop the hospitality industry in Japan.

The hotel offers 142 contemporary guest rooms, a café, and a rooftop where guests can enjoy the Sky Tree directly in view, and is easily accessible to both Haneda and Narita international airports. In response to consumer demand to feel the local community connection, the hotel concept focuses on "travelers" and "locals" as flexible travel offers. The brand concept is sympathetic through the promotion of "Beautiful Japan" proposed by the Agora Hotel Alliance, and we aim to revitalize the community to make the hotel one of the landmarks of the region.

Our mission is to establish a respected, trusted, design-savvy, and relationship-based hotel alliance networks, a collection of beautiful Japan through which we contribute to promoting Japan as the best destination in Asia and to cultivate hospitality-minded young people to inherit the tourism industry in Japan.