World
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Zeller & Moye
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  12917 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sergio López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Mexicana de Mosaicos, Novaceramic, Zeller & Moye
  • Co Director : Christoph Zeller, Ingrid Moye
  • Architect, Team : Omar G. Muñoz, Eduardo Palomino
  • Professional Internships Team : Marion Kohler
  • Structural Engineering : Ricardo Camacho
  • Program : Ocho departamentos con terrazas, patio compartido, estacionamiento
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. A Vecindad, a traditional housing typology with simple row houses facing a linear patio in Mexico City, is re-interpreted as a new apartment building for young families. The program is implemented in a typical narrow but deep plot in the Santa María La Ribera neighbourhood, just a few blocks away from the famous Moorish Pavilion. As a new impulse to its immediate vicinity the housing development contributes like a catalyst to the regeneration of the currently otherwise undervalued barrio.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 30 of 33
Axo
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 31 of 33
Axo

Found as a decaying ruin, parts of a historical building from the 19th century are preserved and incorporated into the new structure. The historical facade stands honest as a fragment of the past, now supported by a contemporary earthquake-resistant structure. The two facades, old and new, create a hybrid telling the story of the place's history to the passer-by.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting
© Sergio López

Inspired by the precedent Vecindad, a shared patio forms the heart of the development as a communal place where neighbors meet, come together, and where children play together outdoors.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Column
© Sergio López

Eight flats are arranged in a row formation. In order to avoid inequality within the range of apartments, each flat is designed as a townhouse, vertically arranged across three levels and a rooftop terrace. Large south-facing windows overlook the green courtyard and allow for panoramic views from the top floor across the roof landscape of the neighborhood. All apartments are entered off the shared patio. With a living area including an open kitchen on the ground floor, each flat turns gradually more private with every additional floor. A private staircase at the back of each flat connects all floors and the roof. A glazed roof light provides natural light to the stair below. Individual private terraces on the rooftop allow for outdoor living benefitting from the warm Mexican climate.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 22 of 33
Plan - Ground floor
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 27 of 33
Section
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography
© Sergio López

The free distribution of windows along the solid concrete facades ensures that each apartment is unique and every room is different with optimized window positions for specific views of the outside. The large windows offer generous daylight levels within the living areas as well as unobstructed views into the courtyard and toward the city. The construction principles comprise a structural concrete frame with concrete block walls as infill.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Sergio López

An existing Ahuehuete tree in front of the main facade provides a natural noise buffer between the busy street and the two flats facing East. The flamboyant tree creates a layer of privacy like a natural curtain offering at the same time an attractive view from within the flats.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 32 of 33
Axo
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Sergio López
La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Image 33 of 33
Axo

A vertical garden along the neighbouring wall shields the patio from the adjacent buildings and offers a calm and green backdrop against the juggernaut landscape of the Colonia.

La Ribera Housing / Zeller & Moye - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sergio López

Project location

Address:Fresno 276, Santa Maria La Ribera, 06400, Mexico City, Mexico

Zeller & Moye
Concrete

