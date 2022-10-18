Submit a Project Advertise
World
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsCircular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardCircular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, HandrailCircular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail+ 42

Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Circular de Morelia 4 is committed to increasing the amount of housing on the property, which has a privileged location: in front of a circular park and with a seventy-year-old tree framing the main façade.

Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 36 of 42
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete, Handrail
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail
With the challenge of preserving a house from the beginning of the last century, it was decided to make the new building go unnoticed from the park. Through a set of volumes, the proportion of the old house is consolidated and articulated with the neighbors.

Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 39 of 42
Floor Plan - Third Floor
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, Handrail
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 38 of 42
Floor Plan - Second Floor
Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
With a respectful intervention, a building with five floors of housing with nine apartments is created, which contributes to the densification of the city center in an area of latent expansion and cultural richness.

Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
