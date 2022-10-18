Circular de Morelia 4 Apartment Building / Quintanilla Arquitectos

-
Architects: Quintanilla Arquitectos
- Area : 1325 m²
- Year : 2016
-
Photographs :Onnis Luque
-
Lead Architect : Alejandro Quintaniila Orvañanos
- City : Mexico City
- Country : Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Circular de Morelia 4 is committed to increasing the amount of housing on the property, which has a privileged location: in front of a circular park and with a seventy-year-old tree framing the main façade.
With the challenge of preserving a house from the beginning of the last century, it was decided to make the new building go unnoticed from the park. Through a set of volumes, the proportion of the old house is consolidated and articulated with the neighbors.
With a respectful intervention, a building with five floors of housing with nine apartments is created, which contributes to the densification of the city center in an area of latent expansion and cultural richness.