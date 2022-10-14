Submit a Project Advertise
World
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Putrajaya, Malaysia
  Architects: Spacemen Studio
  Area: 180
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: David Yeow Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Feruni Ceramiche, Levo Art Stone, Levo Design & Construction, Marble Emporium, Ohsummossum, Suzuka Group Wall Finishings, Vasari Malaysia
  Lead Architect: Edward Tan
  Design Team: Edward Chan, Raymond Tang, Phyllis Zhang, Kuma Ni, Alvin Zhou
  • City : Putrajaya
  • Country : Malaysia
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Spacemen has designed the latest flagship for Braun Buffel, the first in a series of conceptual spaces entitled ‘Urban Bloom’. Conceived somewhere between a gallery and a laboratory, the brief called for a concept with the visual impact to draw people into the store with the intention to experiment with human interest taking precedence over design intention.

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Exterior Photography, Table
© David Yeow Photography

Eschewing the traditional concept of luxury in favor of a maximal minimalism approach, the centerpiece of the space is an abstract interpretation of a living tree sprouting from the floor through to the ceiling, like an experiment growing in a sci-fi lab. The moss-covered installation’s organic silhouette creates a calming contrast with the open plan layout of the store that aims to merge architecture with sculpture, giving a unique identity to the space.

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Exterior Photography
© David Yeow Photography
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Exterior Photography
© David Yeow Photography

Against a base of pale plaster walls which is used throughout the space, a composition of precious stones with onyx walls and counters takes center stage drawing focus to the displays and allowing the products to stand out to shoppers.

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© David Yeow Photography

A pair of matching green jade marble-clad counters with glass vitrines display small leather goods at the front of the store. Its natural green grains provide a visual connection with the rest of the biophilic-themed space. Further in, orange onyx display counters add punchy accents to the store.

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography
Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography

The serene green onyx feature wall which sits at the end of the store is accompanied by a display counter constructed entirely out of clear glass. Two bespoke pieces of furniture were designed for the waiting area for customers; a long curved bench fabricated out of the same green onyx and an oak armchair. Through artistry and nature, the elegant and futuristic aesthetic redefines the future of the brand’s in-store retail environment into an immersive, engaging, and compelling experience.

Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio - Interior Photography
© David Yeow Photography

Project location

Address: Management Office, Unit T2-3A-3 & Unit T2-3A-3A level 3A IOI City Tower Two Lebuh IRC, Ioi Resort, 62502 Putrajaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Cite: "Urban Bloom Store / Spacemen Studio" 14 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

