  5. Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLlo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLlo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodLlo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Beam+ 38

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Valdemorillo, Spain
  • Architects: OOIIO Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  243
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Team : Joaquín Millán Villamuelas, Federica Aridon Mamolar, Jesús Reyes García
  • Engineer : Francisco Rabadán Banegas
  • Health & Safety Advisor : Francisco Rabadán Banegas
  • Constructor : Construcciones Carrión s.l.
  • City : Valdemorillo
  • Country : Spain
Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. A family decided to contact OOIIO Arquitectura for the design and execution of their home on a beautiful plot in Valdemorillo, a town north of Madrid, near the hills.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

The plot was determined by a curving street, enjoying a wide view of the nearby mountains. In it there were several trees and rocks, so the building was, on the one hand, an opportunity to develop a project that played with the distant landscape of the Sierra de Madrid and the nearby one, of the plot itself and its pre-existing nature and, on the other hand, a challenge, to try to avoid cutting down those trees that were already there before us.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood

Precisely inspired by this game with the close vs. distant nature, the architects of OOIIO proposed a single-family house that distributed its program throughout the plot in a way that avoided the trees and at the same time directed the views to specific points of the mountains that preside over the horizon, in such a way that the house ends up becoming a large spatial pinwheel, which revolves around a double-height core that embraces the staircase and connects its two floors.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Beam
Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Beam

That mill in which Casa LLO has become sits on the ground in such a way that when turning around the building, a passer-by discovers that the house is never the same, it has a thousand faces.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair

It is a house that looks at many different points and whenever you look at it, depending on what time of day it is, the time of year or from where you are, you will see a different house, a nuance, a shadow that throws with a specific inclination, but never the same as before.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop

The LLO house is a design house in which the team of professionals at OOIIO Arquitectura has combined interior design and the architecture of the house itself, so that the result fits like a glove not only to the plot where it is located but mainly becomes a unique home made to measure, where everything is thought out to the smallest detail to materialize dreams and meet the needs of its inhabitants.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Countertop

The exterior of the house is placated with clay-type ceramic pieces in reddish and grayish tones, like the earth of the land where the house grows, which contrasts with the green and wood of the trees in the garden.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Image 23 of 38
Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Image 24 of 38
Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail

This game with the earth and the green is also introduced in the interior design, through several fired clay mosaics combined with wood in natural and mint green tones, located at strategic points in the house such as the central staircase, the front of the living room, or the furniture that defines the kitchen, thus achieving aesthetic continuity and total design.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Stairs, Handrail

A unique design house that has been carefully crafted for a family to enjoy the nature of the Madrid mountains.

Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

OOIIO Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Llo House / OOIIO Arquitectura" [Casa Llo / OOIIO Arquitectura] 10 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990222/llo-house-ooiio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

