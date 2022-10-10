Submit a Project Advertise
World
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamLos Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Concrete, Windows, HandrailLos Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BeamLos Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows+ 22

Houses
Rancagua, Chile
  Architects: Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos
  Area: 250
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Nicolás Sánchez
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Timber
  Lead Architect: Alvaro Schwember
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. Los Lirios House is located in a field of cherry trees, in the central zone of Chile. The project reinterprets the tradition of the agricultural houses of the region, which are located dominating the landscape, on the highest points of the territory.

Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nicolás Sánchez
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Floorplan +1.60
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Nicolás Sánchez
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Floorplan +3.50
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez

The house is organized in two volumes facing north. The first, as a plinth, is located at ground level and is built in reinforced concrete; here we can find a cellar, a bedroom, and a swimming pool. The second volume is 3 meters above the ground in order to get views over the tops of the surrounding cherry trees, which grow up to 3.5 meters high. This volume is structured based on laminated wood pillars and beams, which rest on the ground and on the lower volume of concrete, constituting the main floor of the house. Here we can find the bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as a large terrace from which you can access the pool.

Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
Sections
Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez

On the other hand, the house is designed from the point of view of passive design, that is, seeking energy efficiency through architectural design. For this, large eaves are projected that prevent the entry of the sun's rays during the summer but do allow them to enter during the winter months, as well as the provision of windows that allow the use of cross ventilation, managing to regulate temperature naturally.

Save this picture!
Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez

Cite: "Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos" [Casa los lirios / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos] 10 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags