Los Lirios House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos

Houses • Rancagua, Chile Architects: Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Nicolás Sánchez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Timber

Lead Architect : Alvaro Schwember

Engineering : Patricio Bertholet

Use : Vivienda unifamiliar

City : Rancagua

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Los Lirios House is located in a field of cherry trees, in the central zone of Chile. The project reinterprets the tradition of the agricultural houses of the region, which are located dominating the landscape, on the highest points of the territory.

The house is organized in two volumes facing north. The first, as a plinth, is located at ground level and is built in reinforced concrete; here we can find a cellar, a bedroom, and a swimming pool. The second volume is 3 meters above the ground in order to get views over the tops of the surrounding cherry trees, which grow up to 3.5 meters high. This volume is structured based on laminated wood pillars and beams, which rest on the ground and on the lower volume of concrete, constituting the main floor of the house. Here we can find the bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as a large terrace from which you can access the pool.

On the other hand, the house is designed from the point of view of passive design, that is, seeking energy efficiency through architectural design. For this, large eaves are projected that prevent the entry of the sun's rays during the summer but do allow them to enter during the winter months, as well as the provision of windows that allow the use of cross ventilation, managing to regulate temperature naturally.