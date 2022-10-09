Cabin Åkvåg / Fjord Arkitekter

+ 25

Architect : Finn Magnus Rasmussen

Interior Styling : Marthe Bergan Osen

Photography : Monica Freidrich Johannessen

City : Lyngør

Country : Norway

“Cabin Åkvåg” is a summer cabin located close to Lyngør, on the southeast coast of Norway. The cabin is scenically situated on top of a crag overlooking rocky outcrops and islets on Skagerrak, shielded by a lush forest and surrounded by a rugged landscape. The design aims to maintain the existing terrain and the qualities of the plot. To preserve nature, the shape of the building is kept simple and modest, built with lasting materials and detailing. While the building itself is placed on the hilltop, the outdoor deck follows the topography along different levels.

It has been an ambition of the project to use sustainable materials that can last for hundreds of years. The exterior cladding is made of pine wood that is cooked in oil under a vacuum. This Norwegian treatment is called Møre Royal and it makes the wood extremely resistant to harsh weather with very little need for maintenance. The cabin becomes part of nature as the wooden cladding turns grey due to weather causing a patina. To further adapt to the site, the cladding is cut along the terrain according to the topography.

In the interior, the walls are clad with white pigmented sheets of birch veneer, which gives a timeless and warm atmosphere. The plan is organized around a core, containing the stairs, wardrobe, and kitchen. This separates the common areas from the bedrooms and bathroom, without the need for enclosed corridors. Like in most Norwegian cabins the bedrooms are space-effective and extra sleeping places can be arranged in the attic.

On the other hand, the common spaces are open and generous. The living room has double height and big windows facing west and south. These big openings illuminate the inside and connect the interior with the landscape and the topography, giving access to the deck. The deck functions as an extension of the common areas when the weather allows. As part of the facade, some lower walls are built in connection to the deck, giving shelter from the wind.