World
Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY

Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY

Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior PhotographyChungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Dining room, TableChungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Table, ChairChungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Chungju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yongjoon Choi
  • Direction : LABOTORY / Kimin Park, Jinho Jung
  • Design And Audit : Chio Kim
  • City : Chungju-si
  • Country : South Korea
Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Sage VIP Lounge began with the phrase Myeongseon, written by Jung-hee Kim, and this is a letter of gratitude for a friend. Labotory spatialized this gratitude as a letter given with a clear tea. Along with the concept, we established the design language through a cup of tea's form, function, and color and developed the design languages accordingly.

Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Yongjoon Choi
Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Image 18 of 18
Plan

First, the shape of the tea is shown as the spatial element through the elaborate curves of the teacup, neat tea tray, and neat arrangement. Second, we specialized the functions of tea into a space of relaxation and communication. Finally, the colors of transparent and clear tea and clean teacups are reflected throughout the space.

Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Furthermore, with the pure color and warmth of the tea, we wanted to bring out the color of the space and deliver a comfortable and unique experience in the Sage VIP lounge. 

Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Chungju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea

