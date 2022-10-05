Chungcheong Hyundai SAGE VIP Lounge / LABOTORY

+ 18

Direction : LABOTORY / Kimin Park, Jinho Jung

Design And Audit : Chio Kim

City : Chungju-si

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The Sage VIP Lounge began with the phrase Myeongseon, written by Jung-hee Kim, and this is a letter of gratitude for a friend. Labotory spatialized this gratitude as a letter given with a clear tea. Along with the concept, we established the design language through a cup of tea's form, function, and color and developed the design languages accordingly.

First, the shape of the tea is shown as the spatial element through the elaborate curves of the teacup, neat tea tray, and neat arrangement. Second, we specialized the functions of tea into a space of relaxation and communication. Finally, the colors of transparent and clear tea and clean teacups are reflected throughout the space.

Furthermore, with the pure color and warmth of the tea, we wanted to bring out the color of the space and deliver a comfortable and unique experience in the Sage VIP lounge.