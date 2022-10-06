Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamSottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairSottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pedregulho, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1519
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maíra Acayaba, Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AYAWOOD, Accoya® Wood, NDidini - Revestimentos, Topseal, VERTICES
  • Lead Architect : Felipe Caboclo
  • Collaborators : Amana Roveri
  • Illustrations : Herbert Anthony
  • Interior Design : Georgia Albuquerque
  • Landscape Desgin : Orsini Paisagismo
  • City : Pedregulho
  • Country : Brazil
Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. SOT-TÌ-LE. As the name reveals, Sottile House is about subtlety petrified in an architectural gesture, where a 50m prism sits on the hill to observe the vegetation mass that presents the view towards which the residence is oriented.

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Maíra Acayaba
Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

The project is developed in an unconventional way since the hall and main access take place in a private block. This block combines the use of metal and wood, contrasting coldness with coziness, having the dark structure designed in a rhythm that frames the warmth of the wood that covers the private suites

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba
Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Ground floor

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

From the main hall, a sculptural helical staircase is sculpted over a reflecting pool to the double-height social environment, which integrates with the external area, with a large transverse strip, materialities that are also challenged, with the juxtaposition of stone and water moments.

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

On the subtlety of uniting opposites, of creating voids in the full, the architecture is born that in its simplicity is complete.

Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 27 of 32
Perspective
Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

About this office
Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa Sottile / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 06 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

