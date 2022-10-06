Sottile House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 32

Collaborators : Amana Roveri

Illustrations : Herbert Anthony

Interior Design : Georgia Albuquerque

Landscape Desgin : Orsini Paisagismo

City : Pedregulho

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. SOT-TÌ-LE. As the name reveals, Sottile House is about subtlety petrified in an architectural gesture, where a 50m prism sits on the hill to observe the vegetation mass that presents the view towards which the residence is oriented.

The project is developed in an unconventional way since the hall and main access take place in a private block. This block combines the use of metal and wood, contrasting coldness with coziness, having the dark structure designed in a rhythm that frames the warmth of the wood that covers the private suites

From the main hall, a sculptural helical staircase is sculpted over a reflecting pool to the double-height social environment, which integrates with the external area, with a large transverse strip, materialities that are also challenged, with the juxtaposition of stone and water moments.

On the subtlety of uniting opposites, of creating voids in the full, the architecture is born that in its simplicity is complete.