A' Design Award Winners: Top 20 Best Projects in "Good Architectural Design"

The A' Design Awards - the world's leading annual international juried design competition - were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and some "Super Categories" such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architectural Design, and more. Next year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
In its 2021-2022 edition, 2,022 winners from 114 countries were awarded in 110 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. Find out more about the scope of the awards here.
This article presents a selection of outstanding winners from the Good Architectural Design category. Good Architectural Design is planning, designing and devising buildings that are more functional, aesthetic and durable. It is preparing clear instructions for constructing the building as planned. Good Architectural Designs tend to be identified as timeless artifacts, durable and reliable by the population and they shall be equally easier to maintain. Architectural Design at large; i.e. Spatial Design can be macro such as urban design, landscape architecture and buildings constructions or it could be micro such as interior design or public-art. Thus, when we discuss Good Architectural Design, we shall focus on the grand picture of spatial design which is concerned with interior and exterior forms together with communication designs, the user experiences through aesthetics and facilities implementation plus the civil engineering aspects and of course any and all social, psychological and socio-psychological impacts.
The selection made here represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.
Shiyi Office by Yannan Zhang and Xiahong Yan
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Tarentum Caffe Bar by Liu Bin
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Chasing Light Showroom by AD Architecture
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
The Animal Backbone Retail Store by Eason Zhu
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Huanghesong Theatre Cultural Venues by Xuelin Wu
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
The Beauty of Light Beauty Centre by Raymond Lee - Arti Studio
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Frame of Color Residential by Wen-Chau Chen
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Realm of Tranquility Residence by Jung Chieh Cheng
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Aesthetic Lab Classroom by Pei Ting Yu
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
The Unblemished Residence by Cheng Hsien Wu
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Jinan Cultural Sport and Archives Public Center by Muchuan Xu, Minxi Cai and Xin Yan
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Yung Zing Tung Copper Culture Gallery by Salone Del Salon
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park by HOS
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Zhao Zhou Community Park by Xie Weiqiang
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Changdao One Demonstration Area by Jialian Design
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Town Art and Cultural Space by Hu Sun - S.P.I
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Nanhua Glimmer Public Landscape by Atelier Let's and JR Architects
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Agile View World Residential Exhibition Area by Hu Sun - S.P.I
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022
With Four Children House by Ryuji Yamashita
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021 - 2022
Nuova Bari Centrale High Speed Railway Station by DICAR - Polytechnic of Bari
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design Category in 2014 - 2015
