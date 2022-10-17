A' Design Award Winners: Top 20 Best Projects in "Good Architectural Design"

Save this picture! Jinan Cultural Sport and Archives, Public Center, Muchuan Xu, Minxi Cai, Xin Yan, Jingyi Zhao, Qijun Lu, Shangzhao Yang, Xiaofeng Li, Zhongning Zhang, Guanbao Ye / Vantree Design / . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The A' Design Awards - the world's leading annual international juried design competition - were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and some "Super Categories" such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architectural Design, and more. Next year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

In its 2021-2022 edition, 2,022 winners from 114 countries were awarded in 110 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. Find out more about the scope of the awards here.

This article presents a selection of outstanding winners from the Good Architectural Design category. Good Architectural Design is planning, designing and devising buildings that are more functional, aesthetic and durable. It is preparing clear instructions for constructing the building as planned. Good Architectural Designs tend to be identified as timeless artifacts, durable and reliable by the population and they shall be equally easier to maintain. Architectural Design at large; i.e. Spatial Design can be macro such as urban design, landscape architecture and buildings constructions or it could be micro such as interior design or public-art. Thus, when we discuss Good Architectural Design, we shall focus on the grand picture of spatial design which is concerned with interior and exterior forms together with communication designs, the user experiences through aesthetics and facilities implementation plus the civil engineering aspects and of course any and all social, psychological and socio-psychological impacts.

The selection made here represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.

The submission period for the current A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on May 1, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post right here on ArchDaily.

Shiyi Office by Yannan Zhang and Xiahong Yan

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Shiyi, Office, Yannan Zhang, Xiahong Yan / Ye Song (Hanmo Vision) , SHIYI, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Tarentum Caffe Bar by Liu Bin

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Tarentum, Caffe Bar, Liu Bin, Lin Zhifeng, Luo Jieran / BenFoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Chasing Light Showroom by AD Architecture

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Chasing Light, Showroom, Xie Peihe and AD ARCHITECTURE / Ouyang Yun. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Animal Backbone Retail Store by Eason Zhu

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! The Animal Backbone, Retail Store, Case Designer, Eason Zhu Alex Lin, Design Team and Erhuan Chai Qianlan Lu Guanhang Jiang / Fununit Design & Zheng Shi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Huanghesong Theatre Cultural Venues by Xuelin Wu

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Huanghesong Theatre, Cultural Venues, Xuelin Wu, Hai Lin and Gao Li / Gold Mantis, 2021 . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Beauty of Light Beauty Centre by Raymond Lee - Arti Studio

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! The Beauty of Light, Beauty Centre, Raymond Lee / Arti Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Frame of Color Residential by Wen-Chau Chen

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Frame of Color, Residential, Wen-Chau Chen / Mid20th Kiosk. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Realm of Tranquility Residence by Jung Chieh Cheng

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Realm of Tranquility, Residence, Jung Chieh Cheng / Wu-Hsien Hsieh, Realm of Tranquility, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Aesthetic Lab Classroom by Pei Ting Yu

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Aesthetic Lab, Classroom, Yu, Pei Ting / Jason Chen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Unblemished Residence by Cheng Hsien Wu

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! The Unblemished, Residence, Cheng-Hsien Wu / Home Chen Interior Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Jinan Cultural Sport and Archives Public Center by Muchuan Xu, Minxi Cai and Xin Yan

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Jinan Cultural Sport and Archives, Public Center, Muchuan Xu, Minxi Cai, Xin Yan, Jingyi Zhao, Qijun Lu, Shangzhao Yang, Xiaofeng Li, Zhongning Zhang, Guanbao Ye / Vantree Design / . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Yung Zing Tung Copper Culture Gallery by Salone Del Salon

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Yung Zing Tung, Copper Culture Gallery, Salone, Zheng Weibang, Li Lingfeng, Yue Qunyang, Zhao Tianyi, Song Yike, Yang Jing, Yang Chaojie, Liang Xue / Cui Ziyang, Sean Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park by HOS

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Smart Agriculture, Demonstration Park, Cui Peng, Zhao Zimo, Zhu Yalun, Chen Xiao, Niu Dawei, Zhang Tifei / Niu Dawei, Zhao Zimo. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Zhao Zhou Community Park by Xie Weiqiang

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Zhao Zhou, Community Park, Xie Weiqiang, Li Xuesong, Wang Guiping, Pan Wei, Li Jiafeng, Zhou Qinghe, Chen Li, He Zhongqi, Liu Zimeng, Yuan Bo, Duan Haiyan, Shanghai Pudong Architecture Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. / Lu Bing. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Changdao One Demonstration Area by Jialian Design

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Changdao One, Demonstration Area, Zhang Zhang,Changming Xu,Jianhua Zhang, zhifangfei Li,Lin Tang,Junlu Wang,Shuai Xing, Lingdong Zhang, Meixiang Ming / Ming Guo,Changdao ONE,2020. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Town Art and Cultural Space by Hu Sun - S.P.I

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Town, Art and Cultural Space, Hu Sun, Songmin Liu, Jingwen Chen, Kenan Xin and Sunhua Hu / S.P.I, Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Courtyard, 2020. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Nanhua Glimmer Public Landscape by Atelier Let's and JR Architects

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Nanhua Glimmer, Public Landscape, Atelier Let’s + JR Architects / Yuchen Chao,Yuchen Chao Photography, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Agile View World Residential Exhibition Area by Hu Sun - S.P.I

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! Agile View World, Residential Exhibition Area, Hu Sun, Xiaochen Ma, Chao Sun and Kaigong Du / Ying San Studio, Agile View World, 2020. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

With Four Children House by Ryuji Yamashita

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021 - 2022

Save this picture! With Four Children, House, Ryuji Yamashita / Ikuya Sasaki, Photography, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Nuova Bari Centrale High Speed Railway Station by DICAR - Polytechnic of Bari

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design Category in 2014 - 2015

Save this picture! Nuova Bari Centrale, High Speed Railway Station, Maurizio Barberio, Nicola Boccadoro, Micaela Colella, Giovanni Debernardis, Tamara Mazzelli, Angela Nitti / Department of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Polytechnic of Bari, 2014. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

See all the award winning designs here.