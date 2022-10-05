Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. Spain
  5. Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio

Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio

Save
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio

Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, ChairChido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Wood, BeamChido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsChido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: MOCA estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Asier Rua
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hisbalit, RCR deco
  • Lead Architects : Carlos Moles Romero, Adrián Sánchez Castellano
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Asier Rua

Text description provided by the architects. Chido restaurant is located in Madrid, in the Chamberí neighborhood. The project is developed in a 300m2 venue, with 180 m2 on the ground floor of a protected building from 1925. This level is developed on a longitudinal axis that creates a path through the project

Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Image 22 of 25
Axonometría

Concatenation of spaces. The intervention inserts an organizational system based on the concatenation of spaces. The restaurant is segmented into 5 consecutive atmospheres, alternating two types of volumes with distinctive qualities. The first type of space is compressed. The maximum impact is achieved by using 10x10 tiling and sets of mirrors that dilute the limits of the rooms. The second type is expanded. These salons are covered with cement resins and cutouts on top to reveal a black technical ceiling that enhances contrast. The transitions between them originate from passages. These intersections are characterized by their curved lines and rough texture.

Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch, Windows
© Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Arch
© Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair
© Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Image 21 of 25
Axonometría
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Wood, Beam
© Asier Rua

Qualification by contrast. Continuity between the spaces is highlighted by a constant +2,50 elevation. Above and below that limit, there is a connection between the upper and lower parts by the opposition. On the longitudinal axis, the sequence and contrast between compressed reflective spaces and larger matte ones also evidence the division of uses. In compressed spaces, the choice of vertical elements and mirrored ceilings distort the perception of the real height in the space. Vertical neons, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and gloss-finished tiling also support the z-axis. In the larger spaces, cutouts reveal an inherited technical ceiling which is covered with a black-painted vermiculite texture. This ceiling contrasts with the beige-toned cement resin salons. All the installations are collected and suspended under the black technical ceiling. The salon's furniture breaks the beige tone with oak wood, marble surfaces, and patterned upholstery.

Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick
© Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Asier Rua

Singular mechanisms. A series of ironwork objects are distributed transversally to the spaces. These mechanisms are recognizable by common characteristics. A bar counter and two large tables, one for the private dining room and the other as a link between salons, emphasize the horizontal plane. These surfaces are carved in black marble, while their vertical planes are covered with mirror plates to stay unnoticed. The joints between horizontal and vertical surfaces are filled with a hidden LED that points out its importance in salons.

Save this picture!
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Asier Rua

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Calle de Sta Engracia, 54, 28010 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MOCA estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignDetailDecoration & OrnamentHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio" [Restaurante Chido Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio] 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989966/chido-restaurant-santa-engracia-moca-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream