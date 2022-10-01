Terrasse Tourisme Chaudière-Appalaches / Quinzhee Architecture + Aura Architecture + Atelier Mock-up

+ 10

Intern Architect : Gabriel Lemelin, Juliette Morneau

City : Frampton

Country : Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Taking place at the Miller Zoo in the municipality of Frampton, the Terrasse Chaudière-Appalaches aims to make the tourist attractions of the region known to visitors through a fun and entertaining installation. Undulating through a small island of greenery, winding walkways unfold to reach a main enclosure displaying the colors of the region.

Aimed at young and old alike, the terrace is then divided into two exploratory routes combining play areas, relaxation areas and discovery areas. Through all this network of gateways, you will especially have to keep an eye open to not miss any clue of the game searches and finds, which are hidden under your feet, in trees or in the air.