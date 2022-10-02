Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti

Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Exterior Photography, Facade
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Exterior Photography, Cityscape

Residential Architecture, Residential
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  Architects: Binghatti
  Area: 21791
  Year: 2022
  Lead Architect: Muhammad Binghatti
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Exterior Photography, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Binghatti Gate symbolizes the entry point and the beginning of a journey to Jumeirah Village Circle community. The contours of the facade create an infinite textural multiplicity of volumes in which aerodynamics and passive climatic cooling dictate form. The project features symbolic design cues, where individual balconies are interwoven together to form a unified community. This interesting pattern creates an illusion that makes the building’s static environment appear as a dynamic design.

Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Exterior Photography, Facade
Plan - 2 Bedroom Apartment Type
Plan - 2 Bedroom Apartment Type
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
The building showcases Binghatti Developers’ signature contemporary design style while also keeping traditional elements found in Middle Eastern art and architecture in consideration.

The 9 storey development is comprised of a ground level, 2 podiums of parking, and a public amenity floor for the residents capping the podium levels.

Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
The residential floors sit above the podium levels on an L shape plate with a clear datum derived from the site’s grand location which forms the gate and the entry point of the district. Iconicity is placed at the forefront of the project’s design intent and is seen through the facade contours and bold hue pallet used for the finishing of the facade.

Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
Plan - 2 Bedroom Apartment Type
Plan - 2 Bedroom Apartment Type
Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
The spatial configuration of the project is conceived of a double-height lobby at the ground level, 2 number of floors of podium parking capped with an amenity floor accessible to all residents. Above the amenity floor rise 6 stroeys of residential floor plates, consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom units.

Binghatti Gate Residential Building / Binghatti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The construction techniques utilized in this project included a hybridization of post-tensioned concrete slabs, cast-in-situ concrete columns, double-glazed glass curtain walls, and paint finishing with a high-performing solar reflective index value.

Project location

Address: Jumeirah Village Circle - Jumeirah Village - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Binghatti
Residential Architecture, Residential, United Arab Emirates
