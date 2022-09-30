Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office

Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office

Save
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office

Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, FacadeWrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamWrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Exterior PhotographyWrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Structural Design : Syunsuke Sako
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Residential
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. Planning for a house on a corner lot located in a cluster of mountain villages. The client wanted the house to be a store and residence in the future.

Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Facade
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Image 13 of 14
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Bed, Beam, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Image 14 of 14
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Norihito Yamauchi

In many cases, when a house and a store are combined, the areas are clearly divided, but in this project, the living room, dining room, and private rooms where the family relaxes are also used as stores, making the house a place where one can go back and forth between private and business life without borders.

Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

A single wall wraps around the entire building, and large fittings are installed in some areas so that the residents can freely use the space as both private and public space. We aimed to create an architecture in which the house can support the residents in various scenes more than just its function as a home. 

Save this picture!
Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SAI Architectural Design Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Wrap and Open House / SAI Architectural Design Office" 30 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989814/wrap-and-open-house-sai-architectural-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream