Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Save
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Concrete, Windows+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Rosà, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia

Text description provided by the architects. Project for a new private home on the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa (VI).

Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 21 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 20 of 22
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia

The body of the building is composed of two volumes orthogonal to each other in a classic “T” composition. Inside, the served and serving spaces find a logical and functional organization, which through its orientation defines the most private external garden and unexpected internal spatiality.

Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Concrete, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia

Access to the house is from the road to the north. Once through the gate, the building appears as a compact and opaque volume, protecting the garden in the south area. The large dark pitch, which overlooks the single storey, appears and disappears among the trees kept within the area. The eyes are guided by the large concrete wall towards the entrance of the house. Crossing the threshold, the space projects the visitor into the living area, partly at double height, and the view is captured by the large corner window that frames the garden.

Save this picture!
House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "House AD / Didonè Comacchio Architects" 30 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989807/house-ad-didone-comacchio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream