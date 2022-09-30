Submit a Project Advertise
Alba I House / Además arquitectura

Alba I House / Además arquitectura

Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAlba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsAlba I House / Además arquitectura - Interior PhotographyAlba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Detail
Canning, Argentina
  • Architects: Además arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architects : Leandro A. Gallo
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the Californian domestic experience of the 1950s, this house is resolved through a modular system that serves as an envelope. The skin, an industrial and standardized coating, was marking the rhythm of the full and empty.

Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is resolved on a single floor. The proportions and dimensions of the lot favored the generation of an interior, intimate, access space that at the same time provides cross ventilation to the more public space.

Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Towards the quiet part of the building, facing North and in relation to a large space of its own, the most public space is resolved, living room, dining room, kitchen. Turning towards the front, surrounding the interior patio, the three bedrooms are resolved.

Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Image 17 of 25
Axonometric
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Image 18 of 25
Access Floor Plan
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The large-format porcelain tile in a gray tone, together with the ironwork, give the house an ethereal and simple appearance. Austerity and material cleanliness are the predominant quality of this house that is offered as a mainly functional housing system.

Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Alba I House / Además arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

About this office
Además arquitectura
