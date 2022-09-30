Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Italy
  5. sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice

sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice

Save
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice

sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facadesculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Facadesculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Interior Photography, Windows, Beamsculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices
Montecchio Emilia, Italy
  • Site Supervision : Christian Gasparini
  • Client : Michelangelo Galliani
  • Structure : Lorenzo Franzoni
  • Sustainability : Stefano Anzillotti
  • Team : Sanaz Ghaffarizaki, Anashwara Jayakumar
  • Program / Use / Building Function : artist’s atelier
  • City : Montecchio Emilia
  • Country : Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Filippo Poli Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Michelangelo Galliani, sculptor and professor at the Academy of fine arts in Urbino, wanted to build a studio and atelier next to his house/greenhouse, in which he could work outdoors on a daily basis and house not only his tools and instruments, but also some of his works and possible collaborators.

Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Filippo Poli Photography
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Image 23 of 33
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Filippo Poli Photography
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Image 29 of 33
Longitudinal section towards park
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Filippo Poli Photography
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Filippo Poli Photography

This was the starting point for a minimal, open work space, connected to the existing house in terms of dimensions and proportions, which would temper and anchor itself in natural light, as a source of shadow for the sculptures and as a source of light for the sculptors' thoughts.

Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Filippo Poli Photography

The structure, simplified to its limits, is a system of reiterated and closely spaced portals, capable of giving rhythm and partition to a large double-height nave, all opaque in its working plane and all illuminated in its double level towards the park. The light, also mediated by a system of curtains, shapes the interior space and fills the work space.

Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Interior Photography, Windows
© Filippo Poli Photography
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli Photography
Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, Garden
© Filippo Poli Photography

The wood, with its inclinated shaped structure, its wind bracings and anchoring details delineates the exterior of the volume homogeneously and extends to the large uncovered entrance porch, a kind of diaphragm, to support and place the large slabs arriving from the quarries and the vehicles needed to transport them. On the back, the structure’s extension becomes a porch and only a concrete slab, in which the sculptor shapes the material: a diaphragm between workspace and house/greenhouse.

Save this picture!
sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Filippo Poli Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:42027 Montecchio Emilia, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NatOffice
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesItaly
Cite: "sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice" 30 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989731/sculpture-atelier-galliani-montecchio-natoffice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream