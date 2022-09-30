sculpture atelier galliani montecchio / NatOffice

+ 33

Site Supervision : Christian Gasparini

Client : Michelangelo Galliani

Structure : Lorenzo Franzoni

Sustainability : Stefano Anzillotti

Team : Sanaz Ghaffarizaki, Anashwara Jayakumar

Program / Use / Building Function : artist’s atelier

City : Montecchio Emilia

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Michelangelo Galliani, sculptor and professor at the Academy of fine arts in Urbino, wanted to build a studio and atelier next to his house/greenhouse, in which he could work outdoors on a daily basis and house not only his tools and instruments, but also some of his works and possible collaborators.

This was the starting point for a minimal, open work space, connected to the existing house in terms of dimensions and proportions, which would temper and anchor itself in natural light, as a source of shadow for the sculptures and as a source of light for the sculptors' thoughts.

The structure, simplified to its limits, is a system of reiterated and closely spaced portals, capable of giving rhythm and partition to a large double-height nave, all opaque in its working plane and all illuminated in its double level towards the park. The light, also mediated by a system of curtains, shapes the interior space and fills the work space.

The wood, with its inclinated shaped structure, its wind bracings and anchoring details delineates the exterior of the volume homogeneously and extends to the large uncovered entrance porch, a kind of diaphragm, to support and place the large slabs arriving from the quarries and the vehicles needed to transport them. On the back, the structure’s extension becomes a porch and only a concrete slab, in which the sculptor shapes the material: a diaphragm between workspace and house/greenhouse.