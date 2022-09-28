Studio Tanta Mixed Use Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 25

Design Team : Akira Taguchi, Toshito Kanaoka, Seiko Azuma, Hiroshi Katsumata, Kyohei Ueda, Ayako Machidori

Structura Engineers : Yasuhiro Hayabe, Yuji Itsushiki, Hitomi Ono

Mep Engineers : Takafumi Kajiyama, Jyunichi Fujimura, Toru Osa, Atsushi Koganezawa, Akiko Tsuchiya

Studio Interior Design : Megumi Kono

Client : Studio Tanta

City : Shibuya City

Country : Japan

Urban landmark at a crossroad overlooking a lush forest - Studio Tanta is a recording studio that stands at the corner of a crossroad looking over the lush forest of Yoyogi Park, and is envisioned to become a cultural communication hub. Unlike conventional recording studios, Studio Tanta features an open lounge and restaurant surrounded by greenery, in addition to acoustic spaces that could be used for a variety of programs and intentions. The lounge and restaurant add value to the recording studio building, which nurtures music that would be engraved in one's memory and inherited by the next generation.

Cast-in-situ concrete frame gives a rough-textured look to the landmark building located between the boundary of the city and the forest. The building sees subtle changes in appearance as per season and weather conditions. The versatile interior space exists within the calm period of time that flows in the forest, without being overwhelmed by the fast speed of urban transformation. While recording studios require an enclosed space, lounges, restaurants, and terrace spaces were arranged as open "stages", welcoming natural light from the large windows facing the rich forest of Yoyogi park. The windows of the "stages" could be opened to allow natural ventilation during seasons when fresh air feels gentle, creating a comfortable space utilizing natural energy.

The scenic view of the forest from these "stages" varies from each location and height, creating a collection of distinct places of comfort and rich spatial experience where it triggers the artists' creativity. Music recording studios are spaces to produce "sound" and like musical instruments, the quality of "sound" is determined by spatial elements such as materials, structure, and form of the space. The form and specifications of the studio are generated from advanced calculations, while natural materials are generously used for its interior, striking a balance between quality sound insulation performance and luxurious appearance.

Foreseeing an "acoustic" architecture that would be maintained to be used for a long time, the building was designed from "out of this world" imagination and with great care as if handling a fragile musical instrument. It is finished with concrete, natural wood, and plaster to harmonize with the green surroundings