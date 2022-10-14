Building Near the Sea: Façade Solutions for Greater Durability

When building near the sea, a project’s design strategy must pay special attention to the effects of marine corrosion. The salt content in the environment provokes a chemical and physical process which incites a material breakdown or degradation, compromising the durability of the building’s infrastructure.

As a response to the demands for ocean-side buildings, and the corresponding façade components that go along with them, air-lux has developed a system that aims to perform reliably in maritime conditions. By virtue of its corrosion-resistant materials, improved surface coatings, and technically optimized components, the system withstands marine climates and minimizes salt water damage.

The challenges of building near the sea

The maritime environment –which is considered one of the most aggressive due to the air's salt content– puts architecture in a tricky position due to the possibility for corrosion and wind load. By definition, anything closer than 5 km to the sea is considered “near the sea”, and thus exposed to an aggressive environment. Its effects can include the decomposition of the powder coating surface, infiltration and paint flaking, among others. Fittings can also show signs of corrosion and impaired functionality, together with false signals, malfunctions and shortened service life of electronic components.

A maritime building solution

With the right selection of materials, assemblies and design, architects can implement a strategy tailor-made for maritime environments, with a façade system that resists corrosion and high winds. The result is a complete impermeability to outdoor conditions while responding to the demands of building near the sea.

As the pneumatic air seal is in constant adjustment to air movements, the system withstands even high wind loads in exposed locations. Its 100% tightness over the building's entire life cycle makes sure the air seals can function without further arrangements.

Save this picture! Milled locking bolt housing. Image Courtesy of air-lux

Save this picture! Upper guide carriage made of V4A and anodised aluminium. Image Courtesy of air-lux

Save this picture! Carriage made of V4A and tempered rollers. Image Courtesy of air-lux

The façade system can be applied in projects with different uses, styles and dimensions. One example is a project in Boston, USA, located 50 meters from the sea and a residential project in Langebaan, South Africa, situated 100 meters from the sea.

Nothing left to chance

After testing the solution with salt sprays (DIN EN ISO 9227 Salt Spray Test), the maritime system achieved significantly better technical and aesthetic results than the standard version. In collaboration with the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), the test was stricter, tougher and with specialized conditions. For wind load, the sliding window panels were subjected to hurricane tests in the US, demonstrating the creation of the largest sliding window panels tested in the country and the tightest in the world. In addition, the system guarantees a leak-proof and wear-free air seal for the entire service life.

Expanding uses

Besides its use in architecture by the sea, the maritime solution can also meet the specific requirements of the wellness sector. It is also ideal for thermal baths and wellness facilities, where similarly aggressive environments are likely to be found due to chlorine or salt water.

For more on air-lux's façade systems, visit their product catalog.