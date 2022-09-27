Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design

Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design

Save
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design

Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeRoman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair, DeckRoman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsRoman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography+ 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum, Heritage
Hadspen, United Kingdom
  • Structural Engineering : Hydrock
  • Civil Engineering : Hydrock
  • Fire Engineering : Hydrock
  • Transportation : Hydrock
  • Principal Designer : Hydrock
  • Archaeology : South West Heritage
  • Building Control Consultant : Oculus
  • Timber Framing : The Timber Framing Company
  • Exhibition Designer : Kossmann de Jong
  • City : Hadspen
  • Country : United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography
© Craig Auckland

Text description provided by the architects. From a simple, elegant glass elevation, the Roman Villa Museum focuses its view towards a landscape which reinterprets the ruins of Hadspen Roman Villa.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Craig Auckland

Hadspen Roman Villa was discovered in 1832 . Excavations of the site took place between 1968 and 1970. This revealed structural remains, pottery, coins and part of a mosaic floor which suggested a substantial Villa. Further excavations in 2015 revealed the true extent of the Villa and its outbuildings. It had been built, adapted and enlarged from the 3rd to the 5th centuries AD.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Image 33 of 39
Reconstruction Plan
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography
© Craig Auckland

The Roman Villa Museum conserves and displays these archaeological finds in order to extend our knowledge of Roman Britain. A portion of the Villa, including the bath house, is on view in the centre of the Museum. A full scale reconstruction of the Roman Villa is viewed at all times from the Roman Villa Museum. The remaining part of the Villa remains have been re-buried for preservation. Playful landscape design above allows visitors to appreciate the full scale of the remains below. The reconstructed Roman Villa enabled us to explore, through detailed research of Roman building techniques, our passion for craft, context and history in the creation of a 1:1 artefact.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Image 34 of 39
Roman Villa Design Plan
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Craig Auckland

The Villa became for us a learning exploration of constructions as varied as rammed earth, thatch, oak shingles and wattle and daub using clay from the site. Internally pilae stacks form a hypocaust void beneath the floor. Terracotta tubuli line the internal walls to allow hot air to rise through the building from the hypocaust. The Museum design continues our interest in creating exhibition experiences that are not solely insular but look out and connect to the wider landscape in which they are situated.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Arch, Windows
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Image 38 of 39
Sketch

The Museum is intended to be a “background building” and is recessive to the landscape and sky above. It floats above the ground to allow space over the archaeology below. All drainage is above the ground.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Stonewood Design

The 50m long glazed elevation of the Museum is free from visible fixings and structure and incorporates glass spacers, with the intention to not distract from the internal and external exhibits. Structure and services are concealed by a vaulted oak lined ceiling which maximises the available height and provides a sense of the geometries of Roman architecture. A tactile clay plaster lines the internal walls and regulates internal humidity levels.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Image 37 of 39
Environment Sketch

The exhibition design is centred around the exposed ruins of the Roman Villa. A sweet chestnut topped balustrade lines the ruins and maximises the views through with minimal fixings and no vertical supports. 

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Craig Auckland

The environmental design focuses on controlling humidity and temperature. Electricity is the primary energy source. This is supplemented by a photovoltaic array located on the roof, which is capable of offsetting the annual electrical consumption for the building, effectively making it zero carbon operationally.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Interior Photography
© Craig Auckland
Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Image 36 of 39
Diagram

The Museum is of lightweight construction, with high levels of insulation, air tightness and high performance glazing to control solar gains. A building management system monitors the conditions of the space. Heating and cooling is achieved using a refrigerant heat pump based system and the building is fossil fuel free. The system provides a flexible approach for exhibition fit out to allow the exhibits to be changed without requiring major amendments to the infrastructure of the building.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography
© Craig Auckland

The success of such a unique and ambitious project relied on the close working with our sister company Stonewood Builders.

Save this picture!
Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Thijs Wolzak

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hadspen, Castle Cary BA7 7LW, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stonewood Design
Office

Products

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumHeritageUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Roman Villa Museum / Stonewood Design" 27 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989573/roman-villa-museum-stonewood-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream