Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas

Text description provided by the architects. An inventive reworking of a traditional Federation home, Cnr Virginia by Studio Prineas retains the intimacy and scale of the heritage home while overlaying an expansive rear addition for contemporary living. The home’s characterful front facade is faithfully restored, retaining a strong streetscape presence in the home’s coveted inner-eastern suburb of Kensington. Internally, Studio Prineas has preserved the historic bones of the home. Crisp white walls draw focus to era-defining hallmarks, including mellow timber flooring, ornate pressed-tin ceilings, and cast-iron fireplaces.

Beyond, the new addition is clearly distinguished from the original house via a delicately glazed walkway. An adjacent courtyard gives a spirited garden aspect, planted with water-wise Australian natives in keeping with the home’s rear bushland views. A lowered floor level thoughtfully conceals the extension from the street elevation, addressing strict planning regulations of the conservation area locale. Playfully mimicking the pitched volumes of the Federation frontage, the light-filled addition merges minimalist forms articulated in blackened timber and recycled red brick. The interior continues these dual material expressions, combining sleek and rugged finishes to create depth and dimension within the expansive space.

The kitchen is articulated in black Paperock, a sustainable building material combining condensed layers of renewable paper bonded with resin. Figured grey marble gives subtle tactility, while black fixtures and framing blend seamlessly with the cabinetry. A deep island bench encourages groups of family and friends to gather informally, with a fine linear pendant floating weightlessly above.

A linear skylight draws in light along the boundary edge, leading towards a generous butler’s pantry concealing preparation space and kitchen amenities. Operable glazing opens the interior laterally to the garden, where a greyed Blackbutt deck surrounds the pool and native vegetation brims the perimeter. Above, a master suite forms an elevated sanctuary for rest and relaxation, overlooking the expansive garden and adjacent tiled rooftops.

Throughout, Studio Prineas has thoughtfully framed calming vistas, uniting the interior with its rugged native landscape. The timeless monochrome palette and lean edit of furniture honor the heritage pedigree of the home, while new architectural interventions establish a respectful dialogue between old and new, carving new opportunities for connection.