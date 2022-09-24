Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas

Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas

Save
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas

Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardCnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Brick, ChairCnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairCnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Deck+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sydney, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Brick, Chair
© Chris Warnes

Text description provided by the architects. An inventive reworking of a traditional Federation home, Cnr Virginia by Studio Prineas retains the intimacy and scale of the heritage home while overlaying an expansive rear addition for contemporary living. The home’s characterful front facade is faithfully restored, retaining a strong streetscape presence in the home’s coveted inner-eastern suburb of Kensington. Internally, Studio Prineas has preserved the historic bones of the home. Crisp white walls draw focus to era-defining hallmarks, including mellow timber flooring, ornate pressed-tin ceilings, and cast-iron fireplaces.

Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Chris Warnes

Beyond, the new addition is clearly distinguished from the original house via a delicately glazed walkway. An adjacent courtyard gives a spirited garden aspect, planted with water-wise Australian natives in keeping with the home’s rear bushland views. A lowered floor level thoughtfully conceals the extension from the street elevation, addressing strict planning regulations of the conservation area locale. Playfully mimicking the pitched volumes of the Federation frontage, the light-filled addition merges minimalist forms articulated in blackened timber and recycled red brick. The interior continues these dual material expressions, combining sleek and rugged finishes to create depth and dimension within the expansive space. 

Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Deck
© Chris Warnes

The kitchen is articulated in black Paperock, a sustainable building material combining condensed layers of renewable paper bonded with resin. Figured grey marble gives subtle tactility, while black fixtures and framing blend seamlessly with the cabinetry. A deep island bench encourages groups of family and friends to gather informally, with a fine linear pendant floating weightlessly above. 

Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Chris Warnes

A linear skylight draws in light along the boundary edge, leading towards a generous butler’s pantry concealing preparation space and kitchen amenities. Operable glazing opens the interior laterally to the garden, where a greyed Blackbutt deck surrounds the pool and native vegetation brims the perimeter. Above, a master suite forms an elevated sanctuary for rest and relaxation, overlooking the expansive garden and adjacent tiled rooftops.

Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Chris Warnes
Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Interior Photography
© Chris Warnes

Throughout, Studio Prineas has thoughtfully framed calming vistas, uniting the interior with its rugged native landscape. The timeless monochrome palette and lean edit of furniture honor the heritage pedigree of the home, while new architectural interventions establish a respectful dialogue between old and new, carving new opportunities for connection.

Save this picture!
Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas - Exterior Photography
© Chris Warnes

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architect Prineas
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cnr Virginia House / Architect Prineas" 24 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989454/cnr-virginia-house-architect-prineas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream