World
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Firma Arquitetura
  Area: 16146 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Carolina Lacaz
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Knauf, thyssenkrupp, AcMax, Alpha Secure, Cavaletti, Dauer decor, Dimoplac, Docol, Fernando Jaeger, Forbo, Gabbinetto, Innovare, JRMAQ, Lis Iluminação, Mova divisórias, Padrão Móveis, Tome Vidros, V10 Visual
  Arquitetos Autores: Cadu Miller e Eduardo Saguas Miller
  Coautor: Bruno Gondo
  Collaborators: Pedro Torggler, Julia Lazcano e Vitor Martins
  Coordination: Engº Mario Guitti
  Supervision And Cost Engineering: Planservice
  Landscaping: Arq. Paula Dondon
  Approval: Arq. Paulo Renato Drubi
  Structure: Gama Z Engenharia
  Building Installations: SKK Engenharia
  Air Conditioning: Equipe 3
  Fire Fighting: Feuertec
  Ergonomics Consulting: Medical Assessoria
  Visual Identity: W2
  Construction: Potentia Engenharia
  Site Area: 7750 ft2
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. The main objective of the intervention was to transform a building in disuse of Neoclassical style built in the early 2000s into a building that aims at new occupation standards and a more contemporary and direct relationship with the city.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Image 16 of 38
The privileged location of the property, as it is located on a busy corner, results in a series of benefits that can be incorporated into the new IQA headquarters. With this bias in mind, the projective strategy consists of opening the building by removing all existing walls, making the street more friendly for the residents of the neighborhood. In parallel to this, in order to solve a question of quotas between interior and exterior and also to give more prominence to the building, a generous arrival plaza was created that raised in relation to the street forms a kind of podium for the new headquarters of the Institute.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Image 29 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
The intervention carried out on its facade, sought to rescue the building in its purest form. The ornaments were removed in order to simplify the reading of its windows; element of great potential of the property. In this sense, for greater control of luminosity linked to the importance of technical issues of vertical compartmentation, some windows were closed, in order to deconstruct the symmetry of the original facade. On the top floor, the creation of a frame follows the logic of the existing windows and reveals portions of the neighborhood's landscape overlooking the cable-stayed bridge.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
Considering that one of the biggest challenges to be solved in institutional buildings is the difficult equation of the different flows that coexist within it on a daily basis. It was necessary to establish and manage within a spatial order the different intensities, frequencies and characteristics (public, collective and private). In this case, it was necessary to completely redefine the spatiality inside the existing building to meet the new program and all the functional aspects of the company. Downstairs are public and collective order programs; the first and second floor were allocated to staff areas; the third floor houses the presidency and large meetings. Finally, the roof was transformed into a solarium to receive the leisure and decompression area.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Image 35 of 38
Section 02
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete
Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Facade
Regarding technical requirements, easy to assemble and highly efficient materials were used throughout the project. Lining with acoustic / thermal insulation and movable partitions give the rooms flexibility and bring greater comfort to users. All of these elements are part of a light color palette, which in turn leave all environments with more expressive natural lighting. It is worth mentioning that the original structure is shown in some parts of the project, establishing the overlap between the new and the old.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
To promote greater interaction between users, some decompression areas were proposed along the building in the form of gardens, which humidify and bring well-being during break times, and can also create new work dynamics or large open-air events.

Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Cite: "Institute of Automotive Quality - IQA / Firma Arquitetura" [Instituto da Qualidade Automotiva – IQA / Firma Arquitetura] 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

