Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Architects: TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
- Area : 2592 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :MMCM Studio, Arch-Exist
Lead Architect : Xiang Wang
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of TFNA, the Roadshow Centre on the shores of Xinglong Lake serves as a window to the TFNA's cultural, artistic, and technological innovation heights, and because of its proximity to the lake and its long-range urban iconic character, the design demands more systematic thinking of spaces, morphologies, and relationship to the environment.
The design tries to integrate into the lakeside park, adopting a modest, supportive stance on the side adjacent to the city, providing a belvedere for visitors to climb up, while the side facing the lake hovers to form a diverse and pleasant waterfront space. The simple form of the building, with its rough sense of materiality, is seen from afar as if a beast in the lake suddenly leaped out of the water, frozen in a moment of unique symbolism and expression into the environment.
The façade forms a wave grille on the outside of the building, with the same texture of the local rough stone. This semi-transparent screen both reduces direct sunlight during the day and creates a changing architectural expression at night.
This permeability of the façade creates a continuation between the external and internal spaces: the structure, the form of the ceiling, and the changing lights and the shades create a sense of gradual sequence and a strong sense of direction facing the lake.
The landscape toward the lake, with a distance of 2km, acts as an urban backdrop to the interior spaces. It gives a unique spatial quality to this large, column-free space directly on the water and provides the public with a different experience of waterfront living.