Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Save
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Waterfront, CoastRoadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, CityscapeRoadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyRoadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel+ 27

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Exhibition Center
Chengdu, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of TFNA, the Roadshow Centre on the shores of Xinglong Lake serves as a window to the TFNA's cultural, artistic, and technological innovation heights, and because of its proximity to the lake and its long-range urban iconic character, the design demands more systematic thinking of spaces, morphologies, and relationship to the environment.

Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© MMCM Studio
Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© MMCM Studio

The design tries to integrate into the lakeside park, adopting a modest, supportive stance on the side adjacent to the city, providing a belvedere for visitors to climb up, while the side facing the lake hovers to form a diverse and pleasant waterfront space. The simple form of the building, with its rough sense of materiality, is seen from afar as if a beast in the lake suddenly leaped out of the water, frozen in a moment of unique symbolism and expression into the environment.

Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

The façade forms a wave grille on the outside of the building, with the same texture of the local rough stone. This semi-transparent screen both reduces direct sunlight during the day and creates a changing architectural expression at night.

Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© MMCM Studio

This permeability of the façade creates a continuation between the external and internal spaces: the structure, the form of the ceiling, and the changing lights and the shades create a sense of gradual sequence and a strong sense of direction facing the lake.

Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 15 of 27
© Arch-Exist

The landscape toward the lake, with a distance of 2km, acts as an urban backdrop to the interior spaces. It gives a unique spatial quality to this large, column-free space directly on the water and provides the public with a different experience of waterfront living.

Save this picture!
Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengdu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerChina
Cite: "Roadshow Art Center of Tianfu / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989399/roadshow-art-center-of-tianfu-tektonn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© MMCM Studio

成都天府路演艺术中心 / 天仝建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags