Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G

Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G

Save
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux

Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior PhotographyCasa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior PhotographyCasa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailCasa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestCasa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala, Igor Urdampilleta, Aitor Fuentes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house behind an old facade wall that descends on two levels towards the rear garden, where the house reveals its real size.

Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

The levels are made up of slabs that cover the opening between party walls, so that the house is completely open. The slabs are broken in the middle of the house dividing it into two parts and creating interior balconies through which all the circulations pass. This central space is crowned by a skylight that provides natural light to the whole.

Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 12 of 16
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 16 of 16
Section
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 14 of 16
Second Floor - Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 15 of 16
Third Floor - Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

Vegetation plays a fundamental role in the house as it runs through all spaces, both interior and exterior, being present in all views.

Save this picture!
Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Maxime Delvaux

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARQUITECTURA-G
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G" [Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G] 29 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989276/casa-verdi-arquitectura-g> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags