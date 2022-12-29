Casa Verdi / ARQUITECTURA-G

+ 11

Houses • Barcelona, Spain Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 365 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Lead Architects : Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala, Igor Urdampilleta, Aitor Fuentes

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house behind an old facade wall that descends on two levels towards the rear garden, where the house reveals its real size.

The levels are made up of slabs that cover the opening between party walls, so that the house is completely open. The slabs are broken in the middle of the house dividing it into two parts and creating interior balconies through which all the circulations pass. This central space is crowned by a skylight that provides natural light to the whole.

Vegetation plays a fundamental role in the house as it runs through all spaces, both interior and exterior, being present in all views.