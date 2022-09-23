Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior PhotographyLongmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior PhotographyLongmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CourtyardLongmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam+ 37

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit
Pengzhou, China
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

Text description provided by the architects. Our study of Xiaoshi Village has been going on for five years, and the focus has been on the enhancement of community values and the integration with culture and industry. The Art Design Center came about as a way to build a regional planning and art gallery, attracting more and more cultural and artistic projects to the local community.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

We think that this building could be a turning point for Xiaoshi village to go out, which would make the community development gradually turn from inward-oriented type into external-oriented one with more contact and communication with the outside world. In the planning of the project, we also considered other uses of the space in the future, and its connection with community activities. Therefore, we paid great attention to its flexibility.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© ArchImage-Dong96
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

The site is located at the entrance of the village, at the junction of two mountains and a river, with mountains and the main road on the north and a river on the south, decreasing gradually from west to east.There is a path with many pedestrians that connects two communities. We want to keep this path with memories of the rural community life, so that the building can be placed in the triangle on the left side of the path, which is basically in line with the plan, saving land to the greatest extent. This path will also be left for pedestrians. It is hoped that this strategy can allow more people to pass by this building and notice it, bringing more opportunities for future development.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© ArchImage-Dong96
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

What’s different about about a rural art center? The difference is that in the city, the exhibition is usually in a closed environment, while in the countryside, nature itself is an exhibit, and we wanted to integrate the exhibition into the countryside through the design.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch, Garden
© ArchImage-Dong96
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

The middle part of the building is designed as a circular atrium, which could include the surrounding natural environment, like mountains, sky, breeze and rain, and the historical memories of Xiaoshi Village, such as the railway bridge site. Standing in the atrium, you can feel the vitality of nature and the history of Xiaoshi village, which was prosperous because of coal mining.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© ArchImage-Dong96
Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Interior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

A circular line is designed around the central courtyard, and at the same time, it is possible that people can walk back and forth inside the building, so that people and people, people and nature, people and exhibits can meet again and again. With transparent glass walls in different directions, the interior space is alternately filled with exhibitions and rural landscapes, reminding people that they are in the forest and inspiring their desire for nature.

Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects - Exterior Photography
© ArchImage-Dong96

Project location

Address:Pengzhou, Sichuan, China

Cite: "Longmen Qicun Art Design Center / Studio Dali Architects" 23 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ArchImage-Dong96

柒村艺术设计中心 / 时地建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

