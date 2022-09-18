Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig

Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig

Save
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig

Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, FacadeBilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bilgola Beach, Australia
  • Design Principal : Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA
  • Principal : Kevin M. Kudo-King, AIA, LEED® AP
  • Project Manager : Simon Clews
  • Architectural Staff : Motomi Kudo-King, Lindsay Kunz, Martina Bendel
  • Interior Design : Debbie Kennedy, LEED® AP ID+C
  • Interior Design Staff : Megan Adams, Casey Hill and Maresa Patterson
  • Client Representative : Auric Projects
  • Planner : BBF Planners
  • Gizmo Design : KB Architectural Services with Phil Turner
  • Gizmo Fabrication : Advanced Design Innovations, TILT Industrial Design
  • General Contractor  : Bellevarde Constructions
  • Coastal Engineer : Horton Coastal Engineering
  • City : Bilgola Beach
  • Country : Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the sand dunes of Bilgola Beach, this 9,400-square-foot family home is located on the northern coast of Sydney, Australia. Passing through palm trees and Norfolk Pines, the site’s entrance leads through the solid volumes of the home’s main and guest wings. Upon approaching the front door, the view opens up to the sand dune and beach beyond.

Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Responding to the beachfront environment of its headland site, the home is designed to withstand Australia’s dramatic climate conditions, where harsh sunlight, high winds, and flooding are common. The structure is set on concrete piles, allowing sand and water to move in and out beneath the building.

Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Image 35 of 37
Main level floor plan
Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Beam
© Rory Gardiner

At the same time, the design allows the family to connect with the natural environment, with shaded retractable window walls that merge inside with the outside and provide passive ventilation. An interior courtyard brings filtered daylight into the core of the home, where a central water feature helps to cool the air.

Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The color of the home’s board-formed concrete walls references the color of the local sands, relating the architecture to its site and helping it merge with the natural condition of the headlands as it weathers over time.

Save this picture!
Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig" 18 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989141/bilgola-beach-house-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream