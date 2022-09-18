Bilgola Beach House / Olson Kundig

+ 37

Design Principal : Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA

Principal : Kevin M. Kudo-King, AIA, LEED® AP

Project Manager : Simon Clews

Architectural Staff : Motomi Kudo-King, Lindsay Kunz, Martina Bendel

Interior Design : Debbie Kennedy, LEED® AP ID+C

Interior Design Staff : Megan Adams, Casey Hill and Maresa Patterson

Client Representative : Auric Projects

Planner : BBF Planners

Gizmo Design : KB Architectural Services with Phil Turner

Gizmo Fabrication : Advanced Design Innovations, TILT Industrial Design

General Contractor : Bellevarde Constructions

Coastal Engineer : Horton Coastal Engineering

City : Bilgola Beach

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the sand dunes of Bilgola Beach, this 9,400-square-foot family home is located on the northern coast of Sydney, Australia. Passing through palm trees and Norfolk Pines, the site’s entrance leads through the solid volumes of the home’s main and guest wings. Upon approaching the front door, the view opens up to the sand dune and beach beyond.

Responding to the beachfront environment of its headland site, the home is designed to withstand Australia’s dramatic climate conditions, where harsh sunlight, high winds, and flooding are common. The structure is set on concrete piles, allowing sand and water to move in and out beneath the building.

At the same time, the design allows the family to connect with the natural environment, with shaded retractable window walls that merge inside with the outside and provide passive ventilation. An interior courtyard brings filtered daylight into the core of the home, where a central water feature helps to cool the air.

The color of the home’s board-formed concrete walls references the color of the local sands, relating the architecture to its site and helping it merge with the natural condition of the headlands as it weathers over time.