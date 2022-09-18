Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

+ 37

General Contractor : Project 1 Design + Build

Structural Engineering : MDA Structures

Inspector : MLM

Sap Consultant : Surrey Energy Management

Joinery : Creative Edge Furniture

Metalwork : METALWORK

Country : Afghanistan

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Text description provided by the architects. In Ealing, this two-bedroom home is stitched assertively into the street scenography. The former garage site bounded by rear gardens created a series of constraints yet consequently generated an articulated series of volumes when read with the whole street.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Using primarily three exterior materials: grey brick, black timber, and tubular metalwork, the palette is simple where the rough facing brick and flush lime mortar joints contrast the sharper and darker detailing. The simplicity and rawness of finishing are carried through to the internal spaces were brick walls, ash joinery, terrazzo tiles, and delicate metal balustrades contribute to a comprehensive vision.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Upon entering the home along the secluded western boundary, the entrance lobby leads to a rich split-level arrangement of rooms in a vertical spine of circulation. Living spaces flow from the front to the rear of the site with the kitchen and living room on the uppermost stories making the most of natural daylight.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Two bedrooms and associated bathrooms are submerged within the semi-sunken floors. A sunken planted courtyard is accessed via stepped brick planters and a paddle stair constructed of black cobble setts.