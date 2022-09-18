Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects

Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects

Save
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects

Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeTree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Wood, Chair, BeamTree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairTree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Beam+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Afghanistan
  • General Contractor : Project 1 Design + Build
  • Structural Engineering : MDA Structures
  • Inspector : MLM
  • Sap Consultant : Surrey Energy Management
  • Joinery : Creative Edge Furniture
  • Metalwork : METALWORK
  • Country : Afghanistan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Text description provided by the architects. In Ealing, this two-bedroom home is stitched assertively into the street scenography. The former garage site bounded by rear gardens created a series of constraints yet consequently generated an articulated series of volumes when read with the whole street.

Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Using primarily three exterior materials: grey brick, black timber, and tubular metalwork, the palette is simple where the rough facing brick and flush lime mortar joints contrast the sharper and darker detailing. The simplicity and rawness of finishing are carried through to the internal spaces were brick walls, ash joinery, terrazzo tiles, and delicate metal balustrades contribute to a comprehensive vision. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Wood, Chair, Beam
Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects
Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Image 31 of 37
Plan
Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Image 32 of 37
Section

Upon entering the home along the secluded western boundary, the entrance lobby leads to a rich split-level arrangement of rooms in a vertical spine of circulation. Living spaces flow from the front to the rear of the site with the kitchen and living room on the uppermost stories making the most of natural daylight.

Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Two bedrooms and associated bathrooms are submerged within the semi-sunken floors. A sunken planted courtyard is accessed via stepped brick planters and a paddle stair constructed of black cobble setts. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Beam
Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fletcher Crane Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAfghanistan
Cite: "Tree House / Fletcher Crane Architects" 18 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989129/tree-house-fletcher-crane-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream