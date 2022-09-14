Jubilee Pool / ScottWhitbyStudio

+ 29

Design : Alex Scott-Whitby, Osman Marfo-Gyasi , Mary Tyulkanova, Neil Broadbent , Cherng-Min Teong , Jaahid Ahmad, Ada Keco , Kirk Slankard

Country : United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a rocky outcrop, jutting out into the North Atlantic, the Jubilee Pool is the largest of only five surviving sea water lidos in the UK, and an important part of the built and social fabric of Penzance. The triangular-shaped pool had fallen into a state of disrepair over the years and it was regularly under threat of closure, which would have been devastating for the local community as the pool represents a huge amount of pride in the town.

ScottWhitbyStudio has transformed the pool into a year-round community hub through a careful process of preservation and sensitive contemporary interpretations of the low sweeping Art Deco design. One of the most important interventions is a geothermal well that has been sunk down 410m to heat the water and maintain temperature with a very low carbon footprint. By capitalizing on natural energy, we were able to create the UK’s only geothermally heated sea water pool, ensuring the project will become an attraction with national significance and therefore act as a catalyst for the regeneration of this incredible town.

From the poolside, the design and material choices relate to and enhance the nautical characteristics of its context. The existing structures were updated to provide a robust defence against the aggressive sea-front conditions and two main volumes were created - an enlarged café and a new multi-purpose community hall, both opening directly onto a new public promenade.

The sculpted roof that covers the length of the development references the forms of the pool itself and transitions from gentle undulations facing the street to strong horizontal lines facing the pool, resonating with the poolside condition. From the promenade the silhouette of the rippling roof reflects the movement of water within the pool and creates a dialogue with the scalloped walls of the churchyard opposite. The roof celebrates the special light condition of the Penwith Peninsula, bringing north light in and creating a shaded area to the south. As the roof is pulled up to allow light into the space, visual connections are created between those at the level of the promenade and passersby at street level.

The new architectural interventions by ScottWhitbyStudio consciously take a back seat to the existing art deco, grade II listed structure, offering new visitor facilities that will support the pool’s long and prosperous lease of life.