  Very Tiny Palace / fala

Very Tiny Palace / fala

Very Tiny Palace / fala
Very Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Very Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Door, Chair, Facade, Windows, GardenVery Tiny Palace / fala - Interior Photography, WindowsVery Tiny Palace / fala - Interior PhotographyVery Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  Area :  40
  Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Project Team : Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Ana Lima, Rute Peixoto, Paulo Sousa
  • Landscape Design : Oh Land
  • Construction : JST, Lda
  • City : Porto
  • Country : Portugal
Very Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A tiny palace in a narrow garden. The luxuriant environment suggested an ambivalent approach to the architectural object. At the human height, the palace is transparent, but its crown is proud, adorned with precious stones, and spans across the perimeter walls.

Very Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Very Tiny Palace / fala - Image 8 of 9
Diagram
Very Tiny Palace / fala - Exterior Photography, Door, Chair, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The interior is utterly simple while equally rich, partially sunken to emphasize the presence of the surrounding greenery. Thus, in a Loos-like manner, two representative areas are defined by the different floors, with different degrees of intimacy.

Very Tiny Palace / fala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Very Tiny Palace / fala - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The only walls are the longitudinal sides of the space, in continuity with the perimeters of the garden. The bathroom and storage room is hidden behind a unitary cabinet of lacquered wood, whose scale deliberately sits somewhere between architecture and furniture. A palace shouldn’t be too simple after all.

Very Tiny Palace / fala - Image 9 of 9
Collage

