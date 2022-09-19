Submit a Project Advertise
World
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FencePharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadePharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, ShelvingPharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Pharmacy
Cúllar Vega, Spain
  • Architects: O·CO arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Juan Barros
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hoppe, JUNG, FARO Barcelona, Strugal, Corian, Navarti, Rocatiles, Zambelis light
  • Lead Architect : Ángel Vallecillo Zorrilla, Rafael Nieto Jimenez
  • Collaborator : Noemí Serrano Garrido
  • Construction Company : Hucen Obras y Proyectos SL
  • Furniture And Decoration : Muesco Decoración SL
  • City : Cúllar Vega
  • Country : Spain
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Juan Barros

Text description provided by the architects. The project is placed in a small town in the area known as Vega de Granada. It pretends to create a new meeting point bonding the pharmacy to the surroundings. Presenting a new urban appearance which leads to a dialog between the white walls and the pureness of the unsurfaced exposed concrete. It is its own materiality - stone, water, and garden - the one which connects the different elements that configure the new urban space.

Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Juan Barros

The intervention creates two visually differentiated volumes. One white piece is weightlessly placed over the pharmacy, locating the common spaces of the house. In another volume, made of concrete, the rooms and working and storage areas of the pharmacy. On its own, the public space of the pharmacy shows itself to the outside entirely sheer, in permanent contact with the urban space, where limits are faded.

Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Juan Barros

Indoor the pharmacy, prominence is transferred to the pharmaceutical product by the presence of the white color and the continuity of the space. It gives both outstanding qualities to dwellers and pharmacy customers. Everyone is surrounded by a play of light, color, and diaphanous spaces which accommodate users. It is about to create a calm and introverted atmosphere, which permits the house to be a place of rest and tranquility; and the pharmacy a functional and versatile space, ready to be used. A generous space not so much too the large or small size of space as to the approach.

Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Juan Barros
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Image 27 of 34
First Floor Plan
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Image 33 of 34
Section
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Juan Barros
Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Juan Barros

Enhancing the clarity of natural light is allowed by the proposed materials and the use of built-in furniture. They also permit stimulating the quality of spaces. For its part, accentuating the shapes of the exterior volumes and making their morphology and function visible is achieved by using indirect light which even lights up the whole space. It also allows emphasizes urban permeability.

Pharmacy and House ARM / O·CO arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Juan Barros

Project gallery

