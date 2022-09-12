Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects

+ 25

Design Team : Sarah Auckenthaler, Marco Formenti, Martina Stuppner

City : Barbiano

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the alpine landscape of Barbian, the new volume reflects the touching beauty of the village.

The typical geometry of the surroundings, such as the earth pyramids, become archetypical elements.

The particular trapezoid identity is reflected in the project. By repeating unique and fundamental elements, the pattern on the facade is given a timeless and archaic character. Concrete, a superb raw material, is used like stone.

The volume close to the mountain facilitates an extensive view of the valley and the gaze of the Dolomites. The simplicity of the materials and forms, and their peaceful and transparent appearance, are continued inside the hotel.