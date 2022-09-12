Submit a Project Advertise
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects

Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Barbiano, Italy
  • Design Team : Sarah Auckenthaler, Marco Formenti, Martina Stuppner
  • City : Barbiano
  • Country : Italy
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the alpine landscape of Barbian, the new volume reflects the touching beauty of the village.
The typical geometry of the surroundings, such as the earth pyramids, become archetypical elements.

Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Simone Bossi
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Section
Section

The particular trapezoid identity is reflected in the project. By repeating unique and fundamental elements, the pattern on the facade is given a timeless and archaic character. Concrete, a superb raw material, is used like stone.

Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Simone Bossi
Plan
Plan
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi

The volume close to the mountain facilitates an extensive view of the valley and the gaze of the Dolomites. The simplicity of the materials and forms, and their peaceful and transparent appearance, are continued inside the hotel.

Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Beam, Handrail
© Simone Bossi

Project location

Address: 39040 Barbiano BZ, Italy

Alpina Architects
Cite: "Barbianerhof Apartments / Alpina Architects" 12 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

