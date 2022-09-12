Submit a Project Advertise
World
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, ChairHouse in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, CourtyardHouse in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 54

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3552 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Metroblock, Mosaicos Bien, Sensi d'Acqua
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Project Direction : Laura Kate Correa, Verónica Mesa
  • Work Team : Sebastián Baliero, Sebastián González, Cristian Camacho, Santiago Maya
  • Structural Design : Plexus - Ingeniería Integral
  • Builder : Ecohidric ingeniería S.A.S.
  • Use : Residencial
  • Country : Colombia
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with a strong slope of the land towards the Mendihuaca river and a context of surrounding native forest, we proposed to carry out the least number of earthworks in the place, generating a narrow and extensive terrace to locate the project.

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Alejandro Arango

In this way, we designed an elongated house parallel to the nearby river, in which all the essential spaces enjoy the best landscape and the back circulation works as a line parallel to the slope of the mountain.

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Handrail
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 48 of 54
Plan - Ground floor
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 50 of 54
Longitudinal section A-A'
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 49 of 54
Plan - Roof
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 51 of 54
Cross section F-F'
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

The house's spaces configure a single-level bar that forces you to go through the place from the parking lot and services, through the social area, to the rooms. The front side of the house has terraces that bring the home closer to the river, and the back has lounges with hammocks and small spaces in contact with the native vegetation of the mountain.

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Arango
House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Arango

We proposed a heavy structure in exposed concrete, resistant and with low maintenance; three light roofs in wood and native palm fabrics; and enclosures in sustainable wood shutters. The interior space runs along an exposed concrete floor, walls, and veneers in warm colors and the natural tones of the roof. The elongated and slim shape of the house allows all spaces to have cross ventilation, and the palm roofs control the interior temperature efficiently and economically.

House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

Plan:b arquitectos
Office

Cite: "House in Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa en Mendihuaca / Plan:b arquitectos] 12 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988768/house-in-mendihuaca-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

