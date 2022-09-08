Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Japan
  5. Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Save
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsDentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardDentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckDentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic, Houses
Tanabe, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Takumi Ota Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a house with an attached dental clinic. The dentist, who has worked as a director in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, intends to lead a second life in the city of Tanabe, not far from Shirahama, in the Wakayama Prefecture. The site has the Minami Wakayama Medical Centre on the west side, and the area along the street is home to medical institutions, while a little further south a nature‐rich area with the Tanabe City Museum of Art and Shinjo General Park can be found. The first thing we thought was how the dental clinic patients would feel when on their first visit. We thought it would be best to create a simple and relaxing environment stripped of stress and fear, an easy place for patients to visit.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Takumi Ota Photography
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Takumi Ota Photography

The client, on the other hand, considered what would mean opening a dental clinic from scratch in Tanabe, an area with a completely different environment from Ashiya, and how it could redefine the things that dentists usually take for granted, such as creating an environment that makes it easy for patients to come by providing simple, painless treatment, and make these its business framework. It is also the client's desire to contribute to the community as a dentist by being able to create this project. As an architectural project, the essence of this design emerged by combining the management philosophy of the dental clinic with the architectural solution.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Takumi Ota Photography
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Image 25 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Takumi Ota Photography

Design without arbitrary manipulation - The private rooms were first arranged assuming the patients would not be threatened by a fearful feeling, but instead with a relaxed environment as they look at the forest in front of them. The rest of the space are allocated as necessary to support the dentistry functions. The second floor has a residential function, and its shape has a set back from the private rooms on the ground floor. The solution was not to prioritize a wide space but we had a desire to create a space for treatment within it. To solve the problem in a deductive way, design started from the treatment space and then passed to deciding on other elements, thereby eliminating any arbitrary operations and making the space for the patients the first priority. The idea was to create a dental clinic that would be easy for patients to come to, and that they would return to again and again.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Takumi Ota Photography
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Image 26 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam
© Takumi Ota Photography

Dealing with natural materials without control - The exterior walls are made of unpainted cedar wood cladding, while the interior is finished with structural plywood. By using wood inside and out, the building was designed to blend in with the natural environment. We dared to use structural plywood, which has a strong sense of materiality, and although the surface of each piece of material differs from each other it is due to its natural origin, its true form so the thought of it not being too cleaned or controlled was again, more natural, in this way, it was evident to use different materials as a reference to nature.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Takumi Ota Photography

Cross‐sectional planning in anticipation of renewal - Although the second floor is the client's home, he wanted to use it for dental treatment in the future, mainly for children, so a double floor was used and a space was secured for pipes to be swung around for future use. The structure was planned to be a large one‐room space, with consideration given to the flexibility of future floor plans and ideas.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Takumi Ota Photography
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takumi Ota Photography

We sincerely hope that this will become a community‐based space and a dental clinic where patients can visit and come back again and again with peace of mind.

Save this picture!
Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Takumi Ota Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Dentistry in the Forest / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects" 08 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988605/dentistry-in-the-forest-yya-yusuke-yoshino-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream