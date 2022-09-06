Submit a Project Advertise
World
SAA House / aste arquitectura

SAA House / aste arquitectura

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, ChairSAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, SinkSAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, ChairSAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal
  • Project Team : Ana Isabel da Costa e Silva
  • Clients : Sandra, Alexandre e André
  • Consultants : Ana Isabel da Costa e Silva
  • Collaborators : Orlando Guimarães, Pedro Coutinho
  • City : Oliveira de Azeméis
  • Country : Portugal
SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The house built in the early years of the 20th century, on a very long and narrow plot of land, consisted of two volumes. The main entrance to the house was in the main volume and the kitchen was in an annex, lower volume. This construction presented some pathologies, of easy resolution, namely in the roof structure.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© José Campos
SAA House / aste arquitectura - Image 22 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Sink
© José Campos

However, the family wanted to rehabilitate the grandparents' house with a more demanding program compared to that found. It was intended, above all, to have a living space that could enjoy the outdoor space to the south, still agricultural and very beautiful.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© José Campos

Therefore, the existing interior organization principle was changed, keeping only the main entrance of the house.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Bedroom
© José Campos
SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© José Campos

Thus, to the north, next to the entrance, formerly the living room, is the double bedroom. The kitchen space (with an independent entrance and with direct access, to the south, of the lot) was replaced by the bathroom, closing the entrance door, and the laundry room, with direct access to the outside, maintaining the existing one.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© José Campos

To the south, the living space and the kitchen were placed, designing a new opening that breaks with the usual proportions of the openings of houses built with stone masonry. For this, it was necessary to build a reinforced concrete beam. Taking advantage of this structural need, it was decided to build a lintel beam around the house, increasing the old height by 35 cm. With this structural introduction, it was possible to change the roof structure, simplify it, and allow the location of a room in the attic.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
Elevations and sections

Some details were designed so that this change would be subtly visible both from the outside and from the inside.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Ana Isabel Costa e Silva

From the outside, the design of the wooden pieces that make up the roof's structure do not seem to touch the exterior walls, showing that it is an element made a posteriori. On the other hand, on the inside, the lintel beam in its relationship with the stone masonry is left in view, having only been painted.

SAA House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

