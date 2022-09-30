Discover the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Interior

Save this picture! AHC Spa Waterful Desert in Soeul by FLYmingo . Image Courtesy of FLYmingo

Sudden lifestyle changes driven by the ongoing pandemic forced many to become well aware that the space they inhabit directly influences their well-being. Living and working spaces have adapted accordingly, incorporating features that promote calmness, health and sensitivity through innovation. Recognizing these new priorities, this year’s ICONIC AWARDS: Innovative Interior honoured the most important international design innovations, focusing on products that have special relevance in the context of the pandemic. The German Design Council’s prestigious award is regarded as the trend barometer of the interior design industry, showcasing outstanding appliances and furnishings that respond to four current concepts: Smart together, Less is more, Homo movens, and Material innovation.

Responding to physical health needs, the first trend addresses the growing demand for smart technologies in the design of sanitary products. Whether through apps, sensors, electronic services or internet-based programmes, these are crucial in enabling social interaction while minimizing infection risks. On an aesthetic level, the minimalistic, 'less is more' design trend has continued to gain ground. Products have shown a reduction to the essential, giving way to a new simplicity with muted colours and discreet material surfaces.

Save this picture! Reflect by Reform, in collaboration with Jean Nouvel. Image Courtesy of Reform

Objects are also becoming more hybrid as the demand for mobility and flexibility increases. Under the 'Homo movens' (Man on the move) concept, their functions are merged, transportable replaces stationary, and assembly – or disassembly – is easier than ever. Essentially, material innovation is the key driver for all of these trends. Hand in hand with advanced technologies and fabrication methods, it has motivated the emergence of unique objects that, combining new forms and sustainability, have provided previously unknown design solutions.

Based on these contemporary interior design trends, the international jury has selected, from 450 entries, a total of 112 winners: 22 designs for the 'Best of Best' award, 75 for the 'Winner' award and 15 more for the 'Selection' award. These are recognized for their use of colour, simplicity, practicality and aesthetics and include innovative bathroom, kitchen, workplace, furniture and lighting solutions.

Learn more about the winning designs on Architonic.