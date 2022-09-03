Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. United States
  5. Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture

Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture

Save
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture

Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam, GardenOregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailOregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamOregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center, Zoo
Portland, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Christian Columbres

Text description provided by the architects. The Oregon Zoo Education Center creates a regional hub of environmental learning to excite and inspire the inner conservationist in visitors to create a diverse and resilient world. The central theme of “Small Things Matter” guides the zoo’s 1.6 million annual visitors through interactive exhibits that demonstrate how an individual’s daily actions can make a difference in sustaining a healthy planet. The facility contains an interactive exhibit space, insect zoo, café, multi-purpose meeting space, classrooms, environmental science lab, and a new zoo railway station.

Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Christian Columbres

Situated to define a major orientation plaza at the west end of the zoo, radiating curved forms of the paired exhibition and classroom buildings are an outgrowth of the constricted site’s geometry defined by an entry drive drop-off area, zoo railway, main pedestrian pathway, and the steep adjoining hillside. Inspired by the circular woven nature of a bird’s nest, the resulting organic architecture creates an intertwined relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces that blends into the Zoo landscape and animal exhibits. The sweeping cantilevered entry roof draws visitors into the lobby’s interactive displays, insect exhibit, and events space.

Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography
© Christian Columbres
Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Image 14 of 16
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Image 16 of 16
Section

The NESt (Nature Exploration Station) interpretive space comprised of woven wood and steel members is inspired by the nests of small animals to create shelter and order in the environment. Design for the interpretive exhibit was an integrated process between the client, architects, and interpretive design teams where content became a foundation for the architectural forms and expression. The interpretive exhibit features the stories of local conservationists and access to the Insect Zoo – the smallest of animals with some of the largest ecosystem impacts. The Conservation Hall provides a major meeting space for zoo community partners and is divisible into classrooms with direct access to the zoo exhibits.

Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column, Beam
© Christian Columbres

The Education Center’s organic architecture creates an interwoven relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces that blends the built and natural environment. Exterior and interior spaces are entwined with a corresponding visible and connected outside space for learning, interaction, imagination, and play.

Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Christian Columbres

Honored with an AIA COTE Top Ten award, the LEED Platinum Education Center is a building that teaches, displaying innovative net-zero energy and sustainable design strategies such as the expansive rooftop photovoltaic array, rain gardens that clean stormwater before reuse in restrooms, and bird-friendly lighting and fritted glass windows. As a crossroads for sustainable learning and exploration, the Education Center exemplifies the Zoo’s mission of advancing animal welfare, environmental literacy, and conservation science within the community.  

Save this picture!
Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rick Keating

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Portland, Oregon, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Opsis Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningzooUnited States
Cite: "Oregon Zoo Education Center / Opsis Architecture" 03 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988188/oregon-zoo-education-center-opsis-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream