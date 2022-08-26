Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture

The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture

Save
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture

The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Handrail, GardenThe Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamThe Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
North Vancouver, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Garden
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting at the foot of Vancouver’s North Shore mountains the Bridge House represents a regional adaptation to a modern aesthetic by incorporating a West Coast sensibility into its clean modern design. 

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ema Peter

The North Shore of Vancouver straddles the line between the wilderness of the coast mountains and the metropolis that is Vancouver. The Bridge House metaphorically spans between these two worlds with its West Coast contemporary expression.

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck, Courtyard
© Ema Peter

The Bridge House was given its name because of a dramatic bridge that extends from the rear yard to the house. The building site rises a whole floor level from the front of the house to the rear yard. The client wanted to enter the front of the home on the main floor at grade and wanted to maintain a connection at this level to the rear yard as well. This would require creating a sunken rear yard adjacent to the house and the concern was that this would create a disconnection to the higher part of the rear yard beyond. This challenge of grade became the inspiration for the project. 

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Ema Peter

We proposed a bridge as a dramatic architectural element that would both physically and visually connect the upper level of the home to the rear yard while still providing ample space for an outdoor area beneath it. The bridge carries into and through the home becoming the central stair and the spine of circulation within the house. 

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Image 31 of 34
Section

Wood is used throughout the home to maintain a sense of warmth and connection to the surrounding forest. The house rises from a base of the board from concrete to a second floor clad in wood and Swisspearl facade panels. A large green roof covers much of the roof surface and presents a natural backdrop for viewers within and beyond the home. 

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Ema Peter
Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Ema Peter
Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Ema Peter

The Bridge House pays respect to the tenets of modern architecture while incorporating distinctly regional elements of a West Coast contemporary aesthetic.

Save this picture!
The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail
© Ema Peter

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vallely Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "The Bridge House / Vallely Architecture" 26 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987922/the-bridge-house-vallely-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream