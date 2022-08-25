Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos

+ 14

Architects In Charge : Sálvora Feliz, Marta Benito

Collaborators : Alberto Ferrero, Lucía Boo Gómez, Almudena GJ, Javier Gonzalez Granados, Raquel Gutiérrez Arnal, Adrián Meunier Gómez, Clara Novo, Cristina Pardo y Anna Vicho.

City : Altea

Country : Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed these prototypes of urban spherifications as a spatial technique that uses contemporaneity to generate and promote socialization dynamics that interact with the environment in which they are found. The delimitation of space through reflective textures allows the creation of new ephemeral relationships between static and fluctuating reality, which allows us a deeper and more complex urban understanding.

A space to sit; look without being seen; or play. An architecture of conciliation that is capable of generating friendlier situations and allowing the interaction of different species. This architecture is generated with different materials of a reduced gauge, blowing the membrane through industrial fans. Its cloverleaf configuration encourages traffic dynamics, which allow greater enjoyment of the urban space.

The installation has taken shape in the Plaza de Carmelita, in Altea on 06/04/2022, at the La Nit de l’Art Festival.