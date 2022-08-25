Submit a Project Advertise
World
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos

Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos

Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSpherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Arch, ArcadeSpherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior PhotographySpherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Altea, Spain
  • Architects In Charge : Sálvora Feliz, Marta Benito
  • Collaborators : Alberto Ferrero, Lucía Boo Gómez, Almudena GJ, Javier Gonzalez Granados, Raquel Gutiérrez Arnal, Adrián Meunier Gómez, Clara Novo, Cristina Pardo y Anna Vicho.
  • City : Altea
  • Country : Spain
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed these prototypes of urban spherifications as a spatial technique that uses contemporaneity to generate and promote socialization dynamics that interact with the environment in which they are found. The delimitation of space through reflective textures allows the creation of new ephemeral relationships between static and fluctuating reality, which allows us a deeper and more complex urban understanding.

Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos

A space to sit; look without being seen; or play. An architecture of conciliation that is capable of generating friendlier situations and allowing the interaction of different species. This architecture is generated with different materials of a reduced gauge, blowing the membrane through industrial fans. Its cloverleaf configuration encourages traffic dynamics, which allow greater enjoyment of the urban space.

Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 13 of 14
Axo
Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos

The installation has taken shape in the Plaza de Carmelita, in Altea on 06/04/2022, at the La Nit de l’Art Festival.

Spherifications Installation / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Arch, Arcade
Cortesía de Conjuntos Empáticos

Project location

Address:Altea, Alicante, Spain

Conjuntos Empáticos
