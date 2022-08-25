Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas

Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas

Save
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas

Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Sofa, ChairApartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink, BeamApartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, TableApartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Leblon, Brazil
  • Architects: Castro Cyon Arquitetas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1399 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sambacine
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  100% Rouparia, Arm Marcenaria, Atlas ceramica, Deca, LZ Studio, Lá em Casa, Metalúrgica Sena, Microreve, Santo Antônio Ladrilhos, reka iluminacao
  • Lead Architects : Fabiana Cyon e Ana Paula de Castro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Table
© Sambacine

A house-like apartment. Located on the first floor of a small apartment building from the 50s in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, this 130sqm apartment has original features that were decisive for our client when he chose this space as his new home. High ceilings, original hardwood floors, blue wooden shutters, and a beautiful view from the trees.

Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Sambacine
Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Image 23 of 24
Plan - After

Our premise, thus, was to maintain some of the apartment's original characteristics while opening up and creating a free connection between uses, avoiding rigidity, and bringing natural light everywhere. 

Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Sambacine
Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Sambacine
Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Sambacine

The previous remodeling of the apartment had few criteria, and by removing some of the layers we were able to discover original elements such as floors and windows that after being recovered, were key to bringing back the original atmosphere. Concrete beams, pillars, and a brick portico revealed by demolition were also left exposed. 

Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Sofa, Chair
© Sambacine

Usually, in old apartment buildings, there are always structural limitations found during the demolition stage. An old corridor that was supposed to be eliminated on the original project, was found to be delimited by two pillars that stood too close to each other. Therefore, our solution was to demolish the wall between them and place an open bookshelf. Creating a more integrated space that still maintains the privacy of this circulation area. 

Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Image 24 of 24
Axonometry

Different floor finishes marking different uses of the apartment. Hydraulic tiles were used on a porch that was previously incorporated into the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. We recovered the original hardwood floor where it was possible (living room, dining room, home office, guest, and children's bedroom) and a cement floor for a private circulation and master bedroom. Wooden window frames were painted blue, the same color they have on the outside façade. Through spatial quality and materiality, we sought to create a house-like atmosphere for a family of 3 people living in an apartment.

Save this picture!
Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Sambacine

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Castro Cyon Arquitetas
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas" [Apartamento General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas] 25 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987848/apartment-general-artigas-castro-cyon-arquitetas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream