World
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeVarela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairVarela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairVarela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Windows, Garden+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic
Pelotas, Brazil
  • Architects: RMK! Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  234
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roberta Gewehr
  • Lead Architect : Otavio Zanotta Riemke
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. An iconic and timeless building. Based on this demand, the new head office of the Varela clinic, located in a small lot on a corner, consists of two floors arranged in a linear pattern and has the needs program explained in formal units of different materialities.

Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Windows, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr

On the corner, the reception is presented as a transparent volume suspended from the ground, integrating in a friendly way with the dense urban context of the immediate surroundings. Access is provided by two routes and occurs both fluidly, through a ramp located in the route of greater flow, and by stairs.

Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Upper floor
Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Roberta Gewehr

Internally, a wooden cube organizes the space and shelters the eye clinic, the main protagonist of the project. The office opens onto a garden delimited by exposed concrete gables and vertical wooden louvers placed over the building's alignment. The garden, in addition to a landscape function, allows the integration of the office with the outside, providing privacy and acoustic protection to the space. The luminous control, necessary for the exercise of the professional activity, is provided by automated curtains.

Presenting itself as a subtraction of the wooden cube, the staircase leads to the psychopedagogy office, located on the upper floor. The formal unit characterized by the wrapping made up of metallic coating is projected in a cantilever over the ground floor, and through subtractions in the prismatic volume, it allows the framing of the best views for the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr

Under the face of the lot that borders the neighboring lot, the circulations and service areas, lit by skylights, organize the flows and provide support for carrying out activities.

Save this picture!
Varela Clinic / Rmk! Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Av. República do Libano, 427 - Tres Vendas, Pelotas - RS, 96055-710, Brazil

