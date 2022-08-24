Submit a Project Advertise
World
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit
Chengdu, China
  • Design Team : Hongduo Jin, Xinna Wang, Tingting Wang, Jin Yin, Yue Xiang
  • Construction Drawing Design : China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp.ltd, Lei Li, Yuxuan Peng
  • Client : Chengdu Tianfu Investment Group Co.,Ltd
  • City : Chengdu
  • Country : China
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Wenyao Liang

Text description provided by the architects. With Xinglong Lake as the background and the ring-shaped base intervening, the white building forms a pure interface, organically shaped to conform with the environment. Existing as an art space in Chengdu, the Children's Art Center complements children’s needs, and at the same time, we hope to create a unique artistic atmosphere in the children's art center, which can inspire children's innate creativity, and imagination, and art can fly freely by Xinglong Lake.

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist

This is a children's world of circles and squares. We choose the most basic elements from Malevich's Supremacism art: the square, to satisfy children's wild imagination; the circle, rotation of the square, representing movement and corresponding with children’s active and keen on exploring. Tore through the blue canopy in the square and the circle, and imagine flying freely in the boundless universe. For the choice of colors, we hope that the children’s world is not that monotonous gray and white, but a fun space with color, richness, and warmth. Therefore, considering Suprematism, we choose red as the interior color, which is enthusiastic and imaginative; the blue roof as a fantasy for soaring in the sky; the large white base, which is a reflection of innocence and simplicity. The overall effect is simple and abstract, freely releasing children's imagination.

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Image 23 of 36
analysis diagram
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Image 22 of 36
analysis diagram
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Image 8 of 36
© Wenyao Liang

For the functional circulation, we set three streamlines, leisure, exhibition, and office. And for the functional layout, the exhibition space and the coffee office are divided into two different blocks, which separate the space for children and adults, leaving children with a unique, pure, and interesting world.

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of REL ARCHITECTS
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist

Using the same design language, large-scale windows are opened inside the exhibition and shop area, the exhibition space facing the lake and looking at the rising sun, to bring the outdoor landscape inside and integrate with the environment. The windows in the store area extend the sight of children’s play, increase the level of vision and form a sense of the depth of space.

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Arcade
© Arch-Exist
Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

The ring-shaped base and enclosed building provide children with a sense of security while being embellished with different circles, art sculptures, fountains, play venues, etc., to create an artistic atmosphere and attract the stop and stay of tourists. Providing the play area for children, and at the same time, adding more interest to the visiting tourists.

Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of REL ARCHITECTS

Project location

Address:North section of Xinglong Lakeside Road, Tianfu New Area, Chengdu, China

REL ARCHITECTS
© Arch-Exist

方.fun 兴隆湖儿童艺术中心 / 相对建筑

