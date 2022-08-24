Xinglong Lake Children's Art Center / REL ARCHITECTS

+ 36

Design Team : Hongduo Jin, Xinna Wang, Tingting Wang, Jin Yin, Yue Xiang

Construction Drawing Design : China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp.ltd, Lei Li, Yuxuan Peng

Client : Chengdu Tianfu Investment Group Co.,Ltd

City : Chengdu

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. With Xinglong Lake as the background and the ring-shaped base intervening, the white building forms a pure interface, organically shaped to conform with the environment. Existing as an art space in Chengdu, the Children's Art Center complements children’s needs, and at the same time, we hope to create a unique artistic atmosphere in the children's art center, which can inspire children's innate creativity, and imagination, and art can fly freely by Xinglong Lake.

This is a children's world of circles and squares. We choose the most basic elements from Malevich's Supremacism art: the square, to satisfy children's wild imagination; the circle, rotation of the square, representing movement and corresponding with children’s active and keen on exploring. Tore through the blue canopy in the square and the circle, and imagine flying freely in the boundless universe. For the choice of colors, we hope that the children’s world is not that monotonous gray and white, but a fun space with color, richness, and warmth. Therefore, considering Suprematism, we choose red as the interior color, which is enthusiastic and imaginative; the blue roof as a fantasy for soaring in the sky; the large white base, which is a reflection of innocence and simplicity. The overall effect is simple and abstract, freely releasing children's imagination.

For the functional circulation, we set three streamlines, leisure, exhibition, and office. And for the functional layout, the exhibition space and the coffee office are divided into two different blocks, which separate the space for children and adults, leaving children with a unique, pure, and interesting world.

Using the same design language, large-scale windows are opened inside the exhibition and shop area, the exhibition space facing the lake and looking at the rising sun, to bring the outdoor landscape inside and integrate with the environment. The windows in the store area extend the sight of children’s play, increase the level of vision and form a sense of the depth of space.

The ring-shaped base and enclosed building provide children with a sense of security while being embellished with different circles, art sculptures, fountains, play venues, etc., to create an artistic atmosphere and attract the stop and stay of tourists. Providing the play area for children, and at the same time, adding more interest to the visiting tourists.