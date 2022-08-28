Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos

San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos

Save
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos

San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSan Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, CourtyardSan Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, HandrailSan Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Brat Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe, Casa Manrique, Gallará, Marmol trend, Merlino, Microsoft
  • Lead Architects : Cecilia Tortone, Marcos J. Tortone
  • Collaborators : Natalia Silvestro
  • City : Córdoba
  • Country : Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Three duplex houses are located in a traditional neighborhood in the city of Córdoba, just a few steps away from Boulevard Los Granaderos, a street that links the northern area to the city center. All three units are located in a 300 m² (3229 ft²) rectangular corner lot. The built area extends along the party wall (longer side) with the entry facing the front, and the yard and parking on the side. The units are distributed in such a way that two of them are attached on one side and the third one is detached by the open areas.

Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte

On the ground floor, there are the social and service areas: dining-living room, kitchen, laundry room, and powder room. On the upper floor, there are the bedrooms and the bathroom. The facade shows this functional distribution. The ground floor is built of concrete masonry units and concrete, whereas the upper floor has fine plastering painted in white with sloped roofs.

Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Image 11 of 14
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Image 13 of 14
Section
Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the front of each unit, there is a big glass sliding door protected by a brick screening, which provides security to the ground floor avoiding iron bars and adding texture to the design. Low-maintenance building materials have been used both inside and outside of each unit, including the white walls on the upper floor. Being white the most economical paint color, it will ease the upkeep of the duplex houses as a whole, since new owners and tenants will most likely keep this original choice.

Save this picture!
San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Brat Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "San Lorenzo Duplex Houses / Brat Arquitectos" [Dúplex San Lorenzo / Brat Arquitectos] 28 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987682/san-lorenzo-duplex-houses-brat-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream