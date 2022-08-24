Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST

Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST

Save
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST

Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior PhotographyChinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior PhotographyChinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, WindowsChinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel+ 49

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum
Enshi, China
  • Design Team : Xuejing Zhu, Qingyuan Yang, Shun Wan, Han Yuan, Pengpeng Yang, Xinqi Wang, Zhiyu Yang, Fawen Zhu, Ruifang Zhang, Ye Cao, Ziling Wang, Zirui Pang, Rui Zhao, Shiwei Zhang
  • Structural Design : Jing Huang, Tao Jiang
  • Landscape Design : Zhiguang Yu, Tong Wang, Chonghuai Yao
  • Collaborator : Chuanying Yin, Ben Zhang, Changshun Xu
  • Construction : Lian He, Faliang Shen, Xiaofang Zhang, Peng Yang, Jianye Xie, Ting Chen, Guoting Yin, Xuelai Lu, Anfu Shen, Rong Wang
  • City : Enshi
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Xuanen County, Tujia Autonomous Region, Hubei Province, China is hidden in the deep mountains. Due to inconvenient transportation, many excellent traditional buildings and production methods have been preserved. In order to promote Tujia culture and improve the poverty of local villagers, the local government and villagers jointly developed the Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum. The new parts of this project include the main tourist center, secondary tourist center, Moxiaolou, Moke Bridge, Dixian Bridge, Tujia Culture Exhibition Center, research dormitories and classrooms, etc., with a total construction area of about 30,000 square meters.

Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Image 32 of 49
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yilong Zhao

The planning and landscape design respects the original topography and minimizes disturbance to nature. In addition to designing the main building with changing ground elevations, it also creates a landscape that retreats layer by layer and conforms to the terrain.

Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yilong Zhao

The materials of the building are the same as the local traditional buildings. The architect pays homage to the local cultural traditions of ethnic minorities. However, the Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum adopts a contemporary style to show the sense of the times and create a tension between time and space. At the same time, a large number of passive technologies are used in the building to reduce energy consumption during operation. The architectural design uses growing wood as the main material of the building, and factory-made glulam is used for on-site assembly and construction, which helps to achieve the goal of low carbon and environmental protection. Wood acts both as a structure and as an interface, saving expensive interior renovations and reducing the chance of indoor pollution.

Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Yilong Zhao

In addition, the architect team used digital technology to solve the contradiction of "fabrication requires standardization but uniqueness requires customization". Due to the complex architectural form, the construction unit encountered many difficulties in material processing and assembly, and the traditional experience was not enough to solve these problems. Our design team and robot team cooperate across borders and use robots to process components, which significantly improves efficiency.

Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Image 31 of 49
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Yilong Zhao

After the completion of the Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum, it has attracted a large number of tourists, and the arrival of tourists has played a positive role in the development of the local economy. At the same time, most of the staff in the pan-museum are local villagers, so the project also provides employment opportunities for local villagers. In addition, the external environment of the building is also a public space favored by local residents. Every morning and evening, a large number of local residents gather here to walk and exercise, making the building and its environment full of vitality.

Save this picture!
Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Yilong Zhao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Enshi, Hubei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Cite: "Chinese Tujia Pan-Museum Complex / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST" 24 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987596/chinese-tujia-pan-museum-complex-professor-li-baofengs-studio-of-hust> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yilong Zhao

中国土家泛博物馆 / 华中科技大学建筑与城市规划学院李保峰教授工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream