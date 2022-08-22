3 Reasons to Integrate Real-Time Visualization Into Your Workflow

Real-time visualization is an excellent tool for creating beautiful renderings and streamlining workflows within architectural and design projects. It plugs into your CAD, enabling you to visualize as you design.

On top of the high-quality renderings it produces, its speed and ease of use are some of the reasons why many firms have added it to their workflows. See how real-time visualization has benefitted these three firms.

It immerses clients in 3D experiences

Voxl.Vision is a company based in Baltimore, USA, specializing in architectural rendering and digital illustration. They used real-time visualization with SketchUp for a project to augment the design work of a Hollywood dream home.

“I knew a traditional rendering process wouldn’t work as the more changes that are made, the more exacerbated the timeline gets. I proposed a pilot project to provide a fully walkable first and second-floor interior and exterior. With real-time visualization, we were able to bring in the 2D and limited 3D designs and turn them into a fully fleshed out presentation,” explains Co-Founder, Ted Vitale.

Ted and his team were able to have an iterative design and visualization process where they could sit with the client, virtually walk through their future home, and experiment with their ideas.

“The ability to do everything virtually and in real time was what had the client convinced and gave them an invaluable experience in creating their dream home. Allowing them to digitally stage the space in an almost photorealistic environment blew them away. We immediately got approval for the interior designer to go further with the next steps.”

It provides a better understanding of spaces

Henoto is a company based in Italy specializing in technologies for exhibitions, temporary structures, contracts, retail, and sports. They use real-time visualization with SketchUp when visualizing exhibition designs for tradeshows, providing a simple and versatile workflow.

Tradeshow projects are often extensive and detail-oriented, so a tool that can manage a lot of information but still perform well was needed.

“Fast rendering times are important when working in trade shows. We always have many clients at one time, and we have to make them all happy. For them, the quality of the image isn’t the priority; it’s having the image itself. The great thing about real-time visualization is how quickly we can create images,” explains Filippo Scarso, the Chief of Henoto’s Product Data Management division.

The Henoto team also needed a tool to help them communicate ideas with clients and help them understand the project better.

“Our designers can make short videos and allow their clients to walk through them, which gives them a better impression than a still image. The ability to experience their design this way always excites them. The 3D panoramas also help to give clients a better understanding of spaces.”

It unleashes creativity

Features in real-time visualization tools, such as a library of ready-to-use materials or a material editor, give users more time to get creative with their visualizations.

Rocket Architectural Design, based in Darlington in the United Kingdom, was tasked with creating marketing visualizations for a project that involved a £100m redevelopment of a railway station in the North-East of England.

The station is home to a Grade II listed Victorian building that dates back to the 1800s, and the marketing material had to include the original station building. Architectural designer, Grant Hewitt, thought of a way to create beautiful renderings that combined the proposed plans with the existing building.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rocket Architectural Design

“I imported a photo as a material in the material library. Importing materials into the real-time visualization tool is something most users are aware of. However, with the railway station images, I instead used the import material settings within the material library to add a photograph into the background of my SketchUp model.”

“Real-time visualization allows me to spend more time on the design and less time creating or finding material textures elsewhere. Using the tool’s material editor also helped me to manipulate materials. The simplicity of this was fairly surprising and I will definitely be experimenting with these techniques in the future.”

Integrate real-time visualization into your workflow

Enscape is a real-time visualization plugin for SketchUp, Archicad, Revit, Rhino, and Vectorworks. SketchUp users can now use Enscape on their Mac devices.

Whether you want to create immersive experiences for clients, offer a better understanding of spaces, or get creative with visualizations, you can get started with Enscape’s free 14-day trial.