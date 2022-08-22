Submit a Project Advertise
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST

Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum, Renovation
Xinyang, China
  • Design Team : Baofeng Li, Qingqing Yi, Jialiang Pan, Wen Guo, Yang Yang, Ziling Wang, Shuangning Wei
  • Structural Design : Haizhong Chen, Tianyu Wang
  • Landscape Design : Tong Wang, Wen Guo
  • Collaborators : Anfu Shen, Ling Jin, Huapeng Wang, Lei Huang, Yu Wang, Rong Wang, Jiangbo Yao, Shichang Ji
  • Client : Xixian People's Government of Henan Province
  • Construction Firm : Henan Yuxing Construction Engineering Co.
  • City : Xinyang
  • Country : China
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Pugong Mountain is located in Xinyang, Henan Province. According to legend, during the Tang Dynasty, Pupu Taoist people lived in seclusion on this mountain, collected medicines and made alchemy, and hung pots to save the world. Their virtues were admired by all people, so they were called Pugong Mountain. Documents record that in the past, the ancient trees and vines and pine wings of Pushan were empty, and when looking at the vast expanse of the sky in the distance, there were purple hazes in the mist;

Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Yilong Zhao
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Image 23 of 29
sketch
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

Pugong Mountain is a limestone mountain. In recent decades, China's rapid urbanization has brought huge business opportunities to Pugong Mountain. In order to burn lime, hundreds of small lime kilns have been built locally. The once lush Pugong Mountain has become a hideous " Langya Mountain". However, this kind of development at the cost of damaging the environment is unsustainable. After the country's strict environmental protection policy was introduced, the lime kiln was completely shut down, and it became an abandoned lime mine site.

Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography
© Yilong Zhao
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

In order to promote the concept of sustainable development, the People's Government of Xixian County plans to build a museum with the theme of lime kilns. After comparing multiple plans, this plan was finally selected. We integrated the new museum with the existing lime kilns and used the continuous old kiln group as the landmark gate of the geopark. The roof of the kiln was transformed into a viewing platform, and the ash outlet of one of the old kilns was set as the main museum of the museum. At the entrance, a preserved old brick ladder for feeding materials is "inserted" into the museum, making the incomplete mine pit, the dilapidated gypsum kiln, and the brand-new museum form an organic whole.

Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Yilong Zhao
Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Interior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

In order to highlight the old lime kiln, we deliberately weakened the shape and color of the museum, "hidden" it behind the old lime kiln, and "pressed" part of the exhibition space into the ground, making the height of the museum lower than the old lime kiln. We use the limestone that has not been calcined after production was discontinued as a landscape element and set up viewing windows and viewing platforms in the corresponding positions of the museum building so that the old lime kiln in the sun and the incomplete mountain not far away become a large landscape that can be viewed through the window. The scale of the real exhibits, and this series of techniques also make the museum building tightly anchored in this special place.

Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

Cite: "Pugong Mountain Geology (Lime Mine) Museum / Professor Li Baofeng's Studio of HUST" 22 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987488/pugong-mountain-geology-lime-mine-museum-professor-li-baofengs-studio-of-hust> ISSN 0719-8884

© Yilong Zhao

濮公山地质（石灰矿）博物馆 / 华中科技大学建筑与城市规划学院李保峰教授工作室

