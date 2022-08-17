Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Shelving, BrickROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, BrickROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam+ 12

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team : Yiling wang, Yingying Zhen
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Shelving, Brick
© LOMO

Text description provided by the architects. Hongzhan Oriental Coffee is located in Tianli Central Square, Nanshan District, Shenzhen. It is a new type of coffee and dim sum retail store featuring oriental flavor. Coffee is an important part of the daily life of young people today. Chinese tea culture has a long history, and how to integrate it with "imported culture" has become the focus of this design. The coffee operation area is under the red pitched roof from the building, simulating the tile sheet arranged. It is a door and a room, creating a vibrant dialogue space on both sides of the table. It responds to the east and the west's personality traits at the same time, elegant and strong, composed and nifty, classical and modern all in this small place.

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Jeremy

Texture & Material. The walls inside and outside the building are made of black brick, presenting a gray and bright background, which evokes the unique taste of Guangfu in Lingnan architecture. The countertops and cabinets are finished with walnut wood to describe the hazy feeling of the East with a mild warm tone.

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography
© Yiding Chen
ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Shelving, Countertop
© LOMO

Vision & Color. From the cold and precipitous in the modern city cast out a refreshing color, there is strong vermilion under grey black and brown tea set off, changing the loneliness of traditional grey tile. From a distance, this Chinese red is particularly bright.

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Image 11 of 12
section
ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Jeremy
ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Brick
© Kou

Shape & Vessel. Eaves for people, bucket cabinet for tea, this is a space design about containers. Laozi said,” Clay is fashioned into vessels; but it is on their empty hollowness, that their use depends. The door and windows are cut out from the walls to form an apartment; but it is on the empty space(within), that its use depends. Therefore, what has a positive existence serves for profitable adaptation, and what has not that for actual usefulness”. A cabinet is used to receive tea appliances, simulating the form of a cabinet of Chinese traditional medicine. It also shows the way to drink tea in the Chinese style. Passing tea under the eaves idle chatter, and as usual, when the slow life, to accommodate the daily narrative space is the step to complete the design.

ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES - Brick
© Kou

Project location

Address:NO.199, Haide Street, Nanshan District, Shenzhen City, China

YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES
Cite: "ROOF/RED Coffee Shop / YIFEI YAN AND ASSOCIATES" 17 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

