World
Houses
Castelmuzio, Italy
  • Architects: VPS Architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :studio_vetroblu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Catalano, Irsap, Mattiazzi, Panzeri, Rexa Design, Smeg, Zucchetti, AMURA LAB, Buzzi & Buzzi, FLOS, PURALUCE, SILVERPLAT
  • Lead Architect : Giuseppe Vallifuoco
  • Architectural Design : Gianluca Anolfo, Luigi Depperu
  • Site Supervision : Gianni Mencacci
  • Construction : Morelli Costruzioni
  • Mechanical System Design : Eko-tek
  • Structural Design : Luca Rossi
  • Windows And Custom Finishes : Art Cinque
  • Mechanical Subcontactor : Termoidraulica Monaci Samuele
  • Electrical Subcontractor : Mgm Impianti
  • City : Castelmuzio
  • Country : Italy
Al House / VPS Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© studio_vetroblu

Text description provided by the architects. The farmhouse and guest quarters are located near the historic center of Castelmuzio, a small village in Val d'Orcia along the road leading to Pienza. It is nestled halfway up a hillside and looks towards the parish church of S. Anna in Camprena, a former 15th-century Benedictine Monastery. The original farm building, whose typological characteristics and construction methods seem to date to the second half of the 19th century, was subject to subsequent additions and alterations until the 1950s. The heterogeneity of these different elements was taken into account in determining a new and coherent spatial and functional program.

Al House / VPS Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© studio_vetroblu

The project adapted the buildings to client needs by spatially redistributing and reinterpreting the interiors and introducing contemporary mechanical systems without increasing or altering the existing volumes and without changing the original architectural features of the façades, regulated by landscape protection codes. The result is a project that tells two seemingly different, but intimately linked, stories – one continuing the other.

Al House / VPS Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows
© studio_vetroblu

The house's exteriors allude to its memory while its heart expresses the present. With two levels and a mezzanine, the house is dynamically organized around double volumes, new views, and fluid interior spaces. The orientations, views, and relationships between interiors and the surrounding spaces guided the main design choices.

Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© studio_vetroblu
Al House / VPS Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© studio_vetroblu

On the ground floor, the south was chosen as the best orientation for the dining area and kitchen - well-lit during the winter and in direct contact with the exteriors. On the north side is the former stable space - now the living room with a  fireplace and two French doors opening to the outdoors and two windows to the east and west, respectively. The living room is connected by a large interior opening and some steps to the dining area so that south light penetrates during the winter.

Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair
© studio_vetroblu
Al House / VPS Architetti - Image 39 of 42
Plan - Ground floor
Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© studio_vetroblu
Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© studio_vetroblu

The north-facing exterior space was created by containing and terracing the uphill slope. The paved courtyard is accessible through the two French doors, virtually expanding the living room outdoors in good weather.  On the first floor is the south-facing master 'suite' with study, bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in wardrobe. The other bedrooms face east and west respectively. The new entryway and connected spaces are the most dynamic.

Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© studio_vetroblu

The entry has a sequence of openings whose axis crosses the farmhouse, three-dimensionally connecting the various interior spaces in terms of perception and function. The staircase leads to a "bridge" overlooking another double-height space located almost at the building’s center, corresponding to a "quadrant" of the hipped roof. The façades and roofs were treated conservatively using local materials and techniques. 

Al House / VPS Architetti - Interior Photography, Shelving
© studio_vetroblu

The main materials used on the exteriors are extra-hard pietra serena,  stone, or terracotta for thresholds and sills; corten steel profiles for railings and gates, and new exterior stairs. On the interiors are extra-hard sandstone and handcrafted parquet for the floors, green travertine and extra-hard pietra serena for bathrooms and services, and painted wood interior finishes. 

Al House / VPS Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© studio_vetroblu

