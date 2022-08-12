Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura

Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, FacadeOffice in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, ShelvingOffice in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Interior PhotographyOffice in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 23

Nagasaki, Japan
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The site overlooks Shimabara Port and Mt. Unzen, so we planned an office where people can work while enjoying the view. By slanting the exterior wall, we planned to block the view from the street while at the same time securing the view.

Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Image 22 of 23
Plan
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Shelving
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The rhythm of the slanted exterior walls and random openings create a facade design that is not monotonous but varied. The slanted exterior wall also changes its expression with time.

Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Image 23 of 23
Elevation
Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The slanted exterior wall plays the role of a niche in the interior, and by randomizing its size and position, a space with change was created.　

Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Project location

Address:Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

Design Associates Nakamura
Cite: "Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura" 12 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986976/office-in-shimabara-design-associates-nakamura> ISSN 0719-8884

