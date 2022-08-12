Office in Shimabara / Design Associates Nakamura

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The site overlooks Shimabara Port and Mt. Unzen, so we planned an office where people can work while enjoying the view. By slanting the exterior wall, we planned to block the view from the street while at the same time securing the view.

The rhythm of the slanted exterior walls and random openings create a facade design that is not monotonous but varied. The slanted exterior wall also changes its expression with time.

The slanted exterior wall plays the role of a niche in the interior, and by randomizing its size and position, a space with change was created.